Sidharth Malhotra’s father Sunil Malhotra dies after prolonged illness

Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra is mourning the loss of his father, Sunil Malhotra, who passed away in New Delhi after a prolonged illness, leaving family, friends and members of the film industry expressing condolences. The news emerged on Tuesday, with reports confirming that the last rites were conducted in the national capital in the presence of close relatives.

Sidharth Malhotra mourns father Sunil Malhotra’s death as family gathers in Delhi for final rites According to multiple media reports, Sunil Malhotra died on February 14 following health complications that had affected him for some time. The actor and his wife, Kiara Advani, travelled to Delhi immediately after receiving the news and have remained with the family during the period of mourning.

Sidharth wrote a long note on Instagram in tribute to his father. He wrote, “He was a man of rare honesty, integrity and culture. He lived by values that never bent. Discipline without harshness. Strength without ego. Positivity, even when life tested him beyond measure. From commanding the seas as a Merchant Navy Captain to facing illness with quiet courage, he never compromised, never lost his grace. Even when the stroke confined him to a wheelchair, his spirit stood tall (sic).”

He continued, “Papa, your integrity is my inheritance. Your strength guides me every day. Your positivity still holds this family together. You left us peacefully in your sleep, but the space you leave behind is immeasurable. I am who I am because of you. And I will carry your name, your values and your light forward always. Love you Dad (sic).”

The heartfelt note quickly drew reactions from colleagues across the Hindi film industry, many of whom offered condolences on social media. While Malhotra has largely maintained privacy during this period, those close to the family say he has chosen to stay away from public appearances to grieve privately.

Celebrities including Arjun Kapoor, Soni Razdan, Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar and several others expressed their condolences.

View full Image Fellow celebrities and fans of Sidharth also commented underneath the post.

In past interviews, the actor had spoken candidly about his father’s declining health, admitting that watching a parent struggle with illness had been emotionally challenging for the family. He acknowledged how the experience strengthened his relationship with his parents and shaped his outlook on life and work.

Reports indicate that the final rites were completed quietly in Delhi, attended only by close family members and relatives, reflecting the family’s preference for privacy during a difficult time. Sources also noted that Malhotra and Advani plan to remain in the city for several days to support loved ones following the funeral.