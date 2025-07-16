Sidhu Moosewala world tour announced 3 years after death, leaves fans confused. Here's how he will return on stage

It has been 3 years since the tragic killing of Punjabi singer, rapper Sidhu Moosewala. However, fans were left in disbelief when his world tour was announced recently. The announcement video has raised many questions in the minds of the netizens.

Sidhu Moosewala's upcoming world tour The Instagram account of the late singer took everyone by surprise and dropped a video announcing the world tour, titled, Signed to God. The tour begins in 2026, celebrating Sidhu Moosewala’s legacy through his music.

The caption read, “2026.” Reacting to the post, a user wrote in the comments, “Wait what.” “How is he doing this,” added another. One more commented, “But? I mean? Like how? Wt*?”

Someone else said, “I think something unexpected is about to happen.”

How will Sidhu Moosewala return to stage To answer all questions, the world tour will bring back Sidhu Moosewala on stage in a new, digital avatar.

According to sources of a Tribune India report, the Sidhu Moosewala world tour will use modern tech like 3D holograms and augmented reality to bring him back for his fans.

However, the organisers of this event are yet to confirm the speculations.

The details of the tour, including dates, venues, locations and tickets, are not disclosed. However, the event has already garnered a lot of buzz on social media.

Sidhu Moosewala's death Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead by six assailants on May 29, 2022, at Jawahar Ke village in Punjab's Mansa district.

After his death, Moosewala's parents, Balkaur Singh and Charan Kaur, welcomed a baby boy in 2024.

The couple shared the news on social media with a photo of their newborn. They welcomed their son via IVF.