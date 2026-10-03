Sigma: Jason Sanjay watches debut with audiences, opens up on Vijay and ‘legacy pressure’

Sigma director Jason Sanjay watched his debut film with audiences on its opening day, saying he wanted to understand “the pulse of the people”. He also spoke about Vijay’s influence, S A Chandrasekhar’s filmmaking lessons and the pressure of his family legacy.

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Filmmaker Jason Sanjay watched his directorial debut Sigma with audiences on its opening day, as his mother Sangeetha and sister Divya also attended the first-day-first-show.

Speaking to NDTV, Jason said the experience was not simply about watching his film on the big screen but about observing how audiences responded to it.

“This is the moment I was waiting for. More than watching it on the big screen, watching the pulse of the people and getting to know what worked for them,” Jason said.

Jason Sanjay on watching Sigma with audiences The filmmaker said watching Sigma alongside moviegoers allowed him to experience their reactions first-hand and understand which elements connected with them.

For Jason, the theatrical release marked the transition from completing the film to seeing how audiences received his work.

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Jason Sanjay on Vijay’s influence Jason also spoke about the influence of his father, Vijay, on his filmmaking journey. He said several qualities of his father had inspired him, particularly his punctuality.

His grandfather, filmmaker S A Chandrasekhar, has also been an influence. Jason said he did not share the Sigma script with his grandfather, but had learned from his experience in the film industry.

Jason specifically highlighted the importance of making a film within its budget to help the producer, saying it was something filmmakers could learn from and draw inspiration from his grandfather's experience.

‘I had a little bit of legacy pressure’ Jason acknowledged that making his directorial debut with a star father and filmmaker grandfather came with its own pressure.

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“I had a little bit of legacy pressure while making the film,” he said.

Asked whether he would consider acting in the future, Jason said he has not yet decided whether he wants to step in front of the camera.

Sigma: Cast and crew Sigma marks Jason Sanjay's debut as a director and is produced by Lyca Productions' Subaskaran. The film stars Sundeep Kishan and Faria Abdullah in the lead roles.

Thaman has composed the music, while Krishnan Vasant has handled the cinematography.

The episodic action comedy has received a U/A certification and released in theatres on October 2. For Jason, the release marks the beginning of his filmmaking journey, with his first audience reactions unfolding alongside the film's opening-day screenings.

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About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.