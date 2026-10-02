Sigma movie review, box office collection: 'Bore’ to ‘neat heist thriller’ — Jason Sanjay’s debut gets mixed reactions

Sigma, starring Sundeep Kishan and Faria Abdullah, has opened in theatres, with early reactions from viewers on X offering a divided response to the film.

The movie marks the directorial debut of Jason Sanjay, son of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and actor Vijay. While some early viewers have criticised the film's first half, writing and pacing, others have praised Sundeep Kishan's performance, action sequences, visuals and Jason Sanjay's direction.

Sigma Day 1 box office collection As of Day 1, Sigma was running across 849 shows and had collected a net ₹1.08 crore live, according to Sacnilk. The film's total India gross stood at ₹1.27 crore, while India net collections were at ₹1.08 crore at the time of the update. Final India collections were yet to be reported.

Sigma X review: ‘Poor writing, weak hero intro’ One viewer, Sangeeta, criticised the film's first half, calling out its pacing and writing.

"#sigma first half very very bore , poor writing, weak hero intro, Screen play very very slow. Waiting for second half. Talent less nepokid #jasonsanjay"

‘Completely story driven’: Another viewer praises Sigma

Another X user offered a more positive reaction to the first half, highlighting the story, twists, music and action.

"#Sigma : Interval 💥🎬🍿

*💥Completely story driven

*💥 Twist and Turn

💥BGM and songs

*💥 Solid interval with Bangging action block

*💥 Sandeep Kishan action and comedy

*💥 JASON sanjay first film but mature direction

*💥 First half nicely set up

Waiting for a Solid Second half."

Sigma called a ‘neat heist thriller’ A third viewer described Sigma as a heist thriller and praised Sundeep Kishan, the film's visuals and Jason Sanjay's debut as a director.

"#Sigma: A Neat heist thriller

Sundeep Kishan 👍🏻

visuals and making 👏🏻

Good debut by Jason Sanjay.

Don't miss Post Credits,"

‘Okish First half’: Viewer flags pacing issues

Another reaction described the first half as “Okish”, with the viewer pointing to the time taken to introduce the characters before the film moves into thriller territory.

"#Sigma - Okish First half

Takes around solid 40 mins for the introduction of characters & felt lags around that !!

Later film picks up the phase and moves in the thriller mode building the suspense

Interval Block ends on a little Twist

As a Director #JasonSanjay has a solid making, but could have handled the story & screenplay better

#SundeepKishen carries the role flawlessly

Film moves towards the Heist genre. Onto the second half,"

‘Decent watch’: Viewer gives Sigma 3/5

A fifth viewer gave the film a 3/5 rating and praised its performances, music, action sequences and direction.

"First Time director did his job almost to the perfect, good character selection right from Sandeep to sampath all did their job perfect.

BGM and songs were supportive to the greater extent. Action blocks are top notch sandeep was perfect in it.

Screenplay was crisp but felt lag in some portion in both halfs I hope sanjay will overcome in future.

Fun moments were throughout till the climax. And finally how successfully they finish money heist is the ultimate climax.

Overall a decent watch with fun and heist concept,Welcome to the industry jason Sanjay.

Final Rating: 3/5,"

Jason Sanjay’s family attends early screening The release of Sigma also saw members of Jason Sanjay's family attending an early screening.

Videos from Chennai circulated on X showing Sangeetha Sornalingam and Divya Saasha arriving at Kamala Cinemas. Sangeetha Sornalingam was seen smiling as she entered the theatre, while Divya Saasha accompanied her for the screening.