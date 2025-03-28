Sikandar advance booking: Salman Khan movie on track to be biggest opener of Bollywood star’s career?

Sikandar advance booking: The most-anticipated Salman Khan movie is just few days away from its release, as the excitement builds it's time to look at first day advance booking report. Slated to release on March 30, Bollywood's upcoming action-thriller is set to make a grand opening on the occasion of Eid.

The advance booking in India for the Salman Khan film opened on Thursday, four days after trailer release. By Thursday evening, popular booking website BookMyShow opened advance booking for almost all theatres in the country.

According to film industry tracker Sacnilk, Sikandar collected ₹9.31 crore net from first day advance booking until 7:40 AM on March 28. Moving closer to the ₹10 crore mark, the movie boasts over 9.3 lakh block seats. Amassing ₹3.98 crore from the whole of India with nearly 1.36 lakh ticket sales across 12,825 shows, the movie is touted to be a record breaker. This comprises earnings from 2D and IMAX 2D shows, which stands around ₹3.95 crore and ₹1.88 lakh, respectively.

For now, all eyes are on Sikandar, expecting it to be the biggest opener of Salman Khan's career. The movie seems to be most popular in Maharashtra as it amassed the maximum ₹1.8 crore in advance booking till now, followed by Delhi which collected ₹1.49 crore.

Sikandar ticket prices Ticket prices for the film indicate the high demand for Sikandar movie as tickets for the action-thriller are selling for over ₹2000. At the same time, some single-screen theatres are pricing recliner seats as high as ₹700.

Meanwhile, multiplexes in Mumbai are selling 'director's cut' or 'luxe' tickets for as high as ₹2200. Ticket prices range anywhere between ₹1600 and ₹1900 in Delhi. It is important to note high ticket prices failed to deter fans from making the purchase as many screens are already sold out in Delhi-NCR.

Sikandar vs L2 Empuraan Sikandar faces stiff competition from Mohanlal's movie L2 Empuraan, which was released on March 27 and amassed ₹22 crore on its release day, becoming the biggest Mollywood's box office opener. With two days to go for Sikandar's release, it remains to be seen if Salman Khan's movie can shatter L2 Empuraan's record.

Director Prithviraj Sukumaran in a recent interview said, “Salman Khan is one of the biggest stars in the country, and there is no competition between the two movies. I hope it becomes a blockbuster,” PTI reported. He added, "I will have no complaints if you watch L2: Empuraan at 11 am and Sikandar at 1 pm."

Here's a glimpse of the Sikandar trailer:

All about Sikandar movie Directed by AR Murugadoss, the film aims to appeal to all audiences and features a runtime of 2 hours and 20 minutes. The film was shot across multiple locations, including Mumbai and Hyderabad and marks Salman's reunion with the producer after their 2014 blockbuster, Kick.