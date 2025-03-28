Sikandar advance booking: Salman Khan’s movie amasses over ₹10 crore across all theatres in India

Sikandar advance booking: 2025's most awaited Salman Khan movie is all set to release on Eid, and advance booking in India opened on Thursday, four days after the trailer release. Popular booking website BookMyShow opened advance booking for almost all theatres in the country for Sikandar .

According to trade industry tracker Sacnilk.com, Salman Khan's upcoming movie has already minted an advance booking for almost ₹10.75 crore until 10.30 pm on Friday. The movie boasts over 10 crore block seats.

The movie is touted to be a record breaker, amassing ₹10.75 crore from the whole of India and nearly ₹10 crore ticket sales across 14617 shows. This comprises earnings from 2D and IMAX 2D shows, which stand around ₹4.99 crore and ₹3.88 lakh, respectively. While, the seats blocked across all India stood at over ₹5 crore.

Trade experts even expect that Sikandar may be the biggest opener of Salman Khan's career.

Region-wise booking details: Region-wise, Salman Khan's movie seems to be the most popular in Maharashtra, as it has amassed a maximum of ₹2.03 crore in advance bookings. It is followed by Delhi, which collected ₹1.69 crore.

Other states which followed the suit are Gujarat ( ₹91.69 lakh), Uttar Pradesh ( ₹78.6 lakh), Karnataka ( ₹73.51), West Bengal ( ₹66.56) and Rajasthan ( ₹65.69 lakh).

Sikandar ticket prices: Ticket prices for the film indicate the high demand for 'Sikandar' movie as tickets for the action-thriller are selling for over ₹2000. At the same time, some single-screen theatres are pricing recliner seats as high as ₹700.

Meanwhile, multiplexes in Mumbai are selling 'director's cut' or 'luxe' tickets for as high as ₹2200. Ticket prices range anywhere between ₹1600 and ₹1900 in Delhi. It is important to note high ticket prices failed to deter fans from making the purchase as many screens are already sold out in Delhi-NCR.

All about Sikandar movie: Directed by AR Murugadoss, the film aims to appeal to all audiences and features a runtime of 2 hours and 20 minutes. The film was shot across multiple locations, including Mumbai and Hyderabad and marks Salman's reunion with the producer after their 2014 blockbuster, Kick.