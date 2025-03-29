Sikandar Box Office Collection Day 1: Salman Khan’s movie predicted to earn…

Salman Khan’s much-awaited Eid 2025 release, Sikandar, is all set to hit theatres on March 30, coinciding with Eid 2025. The film is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by A.R. Murugadoss.

The movie cast includes Rashmika Mandanna, whom many call a “lucky mascot” due to her recent box office streak like Animal and Pushpa 2. Industry experts are confident that Sikandar will be a major success, potentially marking Salman Khan’s entry into the ₹500-crore club.

Interestingly, Salman Khan – one of the most bankable stars in Bollywood – is yet to produce a ₹500-crore movie. Shah Rukh Khan did it with Pathaan and Jawan, and Sunny Deol with Gadar 2.

Advertisement

Even Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal achieved the feat with Animal and Chhaava, respectively. Stree 2, backed by strong content and a popular brand, easily crossed the milestone.

“Salman has to deliver the numbers. The pressure is there. Rs. 100 aur 200 crores se kaam nahin chalega,” Trade analyst Taran Adarsh told Bollywood Hungama.

He has praised Salman Khan’s decision to work outside his usual circle of directors. He called the pairing with Murugadoss and Rashmika “fresh” and believes the film’s fate will now rest on its content.

Exhibitor Raj Bansal also predicted a strong opening and expects content to decide the film’s long-term success.

“I have a lot of hope from the director. He’s a very big plus point, he told the publication while adding, “Rashmika’s luck will play a major role in this film as well.”

Advertisement

Bihar-based cinema owner Vishek Chauhan and analyst Atul Mohan echoed these sentiments.

“The director and producers are credible. The actress is on a winning streak. Hence, everything is working for the film,” Chauhan said.

“Rashmika Mandanna has got the term of lucky mascot. People believe that whichever film she is a part of becomes a blockbuster. We hope that the success streak continues with Sikandar as well,” said Atul Mohan.

Sikandar Box Office Collection Predictions The movie is expected to collect ₹40–45 crore on both Sunday and Eid Monday if word of mouth is positive, according to Bollywood Hungama.

Chauhan expects a slightly lower Sunday figure of ₹25–30 crore, with a sharp spike on Eid to ₹40–50 crore. According to Taran Adarsh, Sikandar will be under pressure to outperform Tiger 3’s ₹43-crore opening.

Advertisement

As per Koimoi, as of 10 AM on March 29, Sikandar has earned ₹6 crore in advance bookings (excluding blocked seats), with a 48% rise in the past 24 hours.