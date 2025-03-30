Sikandar Box Office Collection Day 1: Salman Khan starrer pulls audience despite leak, mints THIS amount on Sunday

Sikandar Box Office Collection Day 1: Salman Khan's film hit the silver screen, a day before the Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations, on Sunday and has attracted his fans to the theatres, making Sikandar one of the biggest openers of 2025.

According to trade industry tracker, Sacnilk.com, Sikandar garnered an approximate amount of ₹26 crore (India net) on Day 1 at the box office for all languages.

Sikandar had an overall 20.95 percent Hindi occupancy on Sunday in 2D and overall 22.96 percent Hindi Occupancy in IMAX 2D.

As per Sacnilk, the maximum occupancy for Sikandar was recorded in Chennai at 46.67 percent, followed by Bengaluru at 28 percent, Jaipur and Kolkata at 24.67 percent, Hyderabad at 22 percent, NCR at 21 percent and Mumbai at 20.67 percent.

While in IMAX-2D, Sikandar's occupancy was the highest at Chennai (68%), followed by Bengaluru (53.33%), Ahmedabad (42.50%), Lucknow (29.50%), Kolkata (26%), and Delhi (23%).

Sikandar Box Office collection predictions: The movie is expected to collect ₹40–45 crore on both Sunday and Eid (Monday), if word of mouth is positive, according to Bollywood Hungama.

Also Read | Did you know? Salman Khan suffered hairline fracture during Sultan

Chauhan expects a slightly lower Sunday figure of ₹25–30 crore, with a sharp spike on Eid to ₹40–50 crore. According to Taran Adarsh, Sikandar will be under pressure to outperform Tiger 3’s ₹43-crore opening.

Salman Khan – one of the most bankable stars in Bollywood – is yet to produce a ₹500-crore movie.

Sikandar leaded online: According to reports, multiple illegal platforms, including Telegram groups, allegedly leaked the movie online, offering illegal downloads and streaming links. This leak will likely affect the overall earnings of the film.

About Sikandar: Directed by AR Murugadoss, the film aims to appeal to all audiences and features a runtime of 2 hours and 20 minutes. The film was shot across multiple locations, including Mumbai and Hyderabad and marks Salman's reunion with the producer after their 2014 blockbuster, Kick.