Sikandar Box Office Collection Day 10: Salman Khan film enters ₹200 crore club worldwide, mints THIS amount in India

Sikandar Box Office Collection Day 10: Salman Khan's latest film Sikandar has finally joined the ₹200 crore club at the international box office, as per the makers. Despite the milestone, the film is still slipping in India. Sikandar stars Salman alongside Rashmika Mandanna.

Sikandar Box Office Collection Day 10 According to the latest figures on industry tracker Sacnilk, on Tuesday Sikandar earned ₹91 lakh. This marks approximately a 40% dip as the film had minted ₹1.75 crore on Monday. The total business made by Sikandar stands at ₹105.16 crore in India.

However, the numbers are subject to changes as these are live data from the website. The final figures will be updated after the night show.

The earnings of April 8 are so far the lowest of the film.

Sikandar registered an overall 7.55% occupancy on day 10. Cities such as Chennai, Jaipur, Bengaluru and Kolkata recorded the highest occupancy for Sikandar on Tuesday. With 942 shows, Delhi recorded the highest number of screenings for the film. Second on the list is Salman's hometown Mumbai with 512 screenings. Following closely is Ahmedabad with 470 shows. The cities with the lowest number of shows are Chennai with only 57 screenings for the film and Bhopal with 70 shows.

Sikandar Box Office Collection Worldwide Meanwhile, the film has hit a new high at the global box office. The film team shared that Sikandar has now earned ₹200.93 crore worldwide. The official Instagram account of Nadiadwala Grandson who backed the film, announced the milestone. Their post read: “Thank you for making #Sikandar a part of your celebration. We’re grateful for the love.”

Sikandar song Taikhaane Mein release Sikandar is directed by AR Murugadoss. It marks the first collaboration between Salman and Rashmika.

Besides them, the film also stars Kajal Aggarwal, Suneil Shetty, Sathyaraj, Prateik Babbar and Sharman Joshi in pivotal roles.

On Tuesday, the makers dropped Sikandar song Taikhaane Mein. The song explores the relationship between Salman aka Sikandar and his wife, played by Rashmika. Sharing the song official, the post said: “A timeless love story lost in memories #TaikhaaneMein Song Out Now!”