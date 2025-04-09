Sikandar Box Office Collection Day 10: Salman Khan movie losing momentum? Earns THIS amount amid dwindling numbers

Sikandar Box Office Collection Day 10: Salman Khan's latest Bollywood movie is dominating the box office despite dwindling numbers. The filmmakers suggest that the film has struck a new global box office milestone. Setting new highs, Salman Khan movie ‘Sikandar’ entered ₹200 crore club with nine-day theatrical run, production house Nadiadwala Grandson announced on Tuesday.

In a post on Instagram the makers stated, “Thank you for making #Sikandar a part of your celebration. We’re grateful for the love.”

However, the movie makers' numbers do not align with film industry tracker Sacnilk's report, which suggests that AR Murugadoss directorial movie raked in ₹171.65 crore gross at the worldwide box office within nine days. A total of ₹48 crore was amassed in the overseas business while it grossed ₹123.65 crore in the domestic market during the same period.

Sikandar Box Office Collection Day 10 India box office numbers seem to be losing momentum, according to the latest Sacnilk figures. On Tuesday, Sikandar minted ₹1.35 net crore in India while its close competitor, L2 Empuraan, starring stars Prithviraj Sukumaran and Mohanlal, raked in ₹1.23 crore net.

Thus, Sikandar collected ₹105.6 crore net in the domestic market during its 10-day run in theatres, Sacnilk reported. This marks approximately a 22.86 percent drop as the film had collected ₹1.75 crore on Monday. Sikandar registered an overall 8.36 percent occupancy in Hindi language screenings on Day 10. Cities such as Chennai, Jaipur, Bengaluru, Pune and Mumbai recorded the highest occupancy on Tuesday.

Sikandar song release: ‘Taikhaane Mein’ On Tuesday, the makers release 'Taikhaane Mein' song of Sikandar movie which explores the relationship between Salman Khan aka Sikandar and his wife, played by Rashmika Mandanna. The Instagram post read, “A timeless love story lost in memories #TaikhaaneMein Song Out Now!”