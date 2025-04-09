Sikandar Box Office Collection Day 11: Salman Khan film stays put ahead of Sunny Deol’s Jaat release, mints THIS amount

Sikandar Box Office Collection Day 11: There is no denying that Bollywood been struggling at the box office lately. While Salman Khan's film Sikandar was expected to bring some change after the success of Chhaava this year, the film opened to lukewarm reviews from critics and fans alike. The film continues to struggle at the box office despite no major clash at the ticket window.

Sikandar Box Office Collection Day 11 According to film trade tracker Sacnilk, Sikandar minted ₹88 lakh on its second Wednesday, day 11. The film saw a 41.33% drop in earnings from Tuesday when it registered a business of ₹1.5 crore.

With the current earnings, the total business made by Sikandar now stands at ₹106.63 crore. However, these are the live data from the website which are subject to change. The final figures will only be out after night shows.

The Salman Khan's film had an overall 6.69% occupancy on Wednesday. Cities Pune, Bengaluru and Chennai recorded the highest occupancy on April 9. On the other had, Delhi NCR had about 6% occupancy despite having 850 screenings of the film. Mumbai followed with 492 shows of Sikandar, marking the second-highest number of screenings. Close behind is Ahmedabad, with 466 shows of Sikandar.

Sikandar Box Office Collection Worldwide On Tuesday, the India Net Collection of Sikandar stood at ₹105.75 crore. While its Worldwide Collection was ₹ 174.50 crore, the Overseas Collection was ₹ 49 crore. The India Gross Collection is ₹ 125.50, as per the website.

The numbers shared by the film's team, however, differ significantly from Sacnilk. The filmmakers shared that Sikandar hit a new global box office milestone as it entered ₹200 crore club with a nine-day theatrical run.

The production house Nadiadwala Grandson announced on Tuesday: "Thank you for making #Sikandar a part of your celebration. We’re grateful for the love.”

Sikandar vs Jaat While Sikandar is somehow surviving at the ticket window for now, it would be interesting to see the Salman Khan film clashing with Sunny Deol's upcoming Jaat. Jaat, also starring Randeep Hooda, will release on April 10 in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil.

Directed by Gopichand Malineni, Jaat is produced by Mythri Movie Makers and People Media Factory.