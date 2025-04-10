Sikandar Box Office Collection Day 11: Salman Khan movie loses steam, gears for a head-to-head with Sunny Deol’s Jaat

Sikandar Box Office Collection Day 11: Salman Khan film seems to have lost steam at the box office during Week 2 in theatres. The struggle to mint numbers has intensified and the collection seems nowhere close to blockbusters Tiger Zinda Hai, Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Sultan. Sunny Deol's Bollywood movie ‘Jaat,' released on April 10, may impact Sikandar collection further after the head-to-head it encountered with Mohanlal's L2: Empuraan.

Sikandar Box Office Collection Day 11 Sikandar did a business of ₹1.39 crore net in India on its second Wednesday, Day 11, marking a marginal 7.33 percent drop in earnings from the previous day, when it raked in ₹1.5 crore net, according to film trade tracker Sacnilk.

Sikandar Worldwide Box Office Collection AR Murugadoss directorial movie entered ₹200 crore club within nine-day theatrical run, production house Nadiadwala Grandson announced on Tuesday.

However, the movie makers' numbers do not align with Sacnilk's figures. It suggests that Salman Khan movie raked in ₹174.50 crore gross at the worldwide box office within ten days, still significantly far away from the claimed new global box office milestone. A total of ₹125.50 crore was grossed in the domestic market while the remaining ₹49 crore gross came from overseas following its 10-day theatrical run.

These numbers were registered when there was no major clash at the Bollywood ticket window. Ajith's Kollywood movie ‘Good Bad Ugly’ was released alongside Sunny Deol's Jaat in theatres today.

Sikandar ‘Taikhaane Mein’ song release Sikandar filmmakers released 'Taikhaane Mein' song on Tuesday which explores the relationship between Salman Khan aka Sikandar and his wife, played by Rashmika Mandanna. The Instagram post read, “A timeless love story lost in memories #TaikhaaneMein Song Out Now!”

