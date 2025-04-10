Sikandar Box Office Collection Day 11: Salman Khan movie loses steam, gears for a head-to-head with Sunny Deol’s Jaat

Sikandar Box Office Collection Day 11: Salman Khan movie ‘Sikandar,’ featuring Rashmika Mandanna, is struggling at the box office. The film's earnings fall short of previous hits amid competition from other releases.

Fareha Naaz
Published10 Apr 2025, 08:06 AM IST
Advertisement
Sikandar Box Office Collection Day 11: Salman Khan film’s earnings dropped marginally on Wednesday, and competition from other new releases today may further affect its performance.

Sikandar Box Office Collection Day 11: Salman Khan film seems to have lost steam at the box office during Week 2 in theatres. The struggle to mint numbers has intensified and the collection seems nowhere close to blockbusters Tiger Zinda Hai, Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Sultan. Sunny Deol's Bollywood movie ‘Jaat,' released on April 10, may impact Sikandar collection further after the head-to-head it encountered with Mohanlal's L2: Empuraan.

Advertisement

Sikandar Box Office Collection Day 11

Sikandar did a business of 1.39 crore net in India on its second Wednesday, Day 11, marking a marginal 7.33 percent drop in earnings from the previous day, when it raked in 1.5 crore net, according to film trade tracker Sacnilk.

Also Read | Sikandar Box Office Collection Day 10: Salman Khan movie losing momentum?

Sikandar Worldwide Box Office Collection

AR Murugadoss directorial movie entered 200 crore club within nine-day theatrical run, production house Nadiadwala Grandson announced on Tuesday.

However, the movie makers' numbers do not align with Sacnilk's figures. It suggests that Salman Khan movie raked in 174.50 crore gross at the worldwide box office within ten days, still significantly far away from the claimed new global box office milestone. A total of 125.50 crore was grossed in the domestic market while the remaining 49 crore gross came from overseas following its 10-day theatrical run.

Advertisement
Also Read | Andaz Apna Apna: New trailer arrives for movie ahead of re-release

These numbers were registered when there was no major clash at the Bollywood ticket window. Ajith's Kollywood movie ‘Good Bad Ugly’ was released alongside Sunny Deol's Jaat in theatres today.

Sikandar ‘Taikhaane Mein’ song release

Sikandar filmmakers released 'Taikhaane Mein' song on Tuesday which explores the relationship between Salman Khan aka Sikandar and his wife, played by Rashmika Mandanna. The Instagram post read, “A timeless love story lost in memories #TaikhaaneMein Song Out Now!”

Also Read | Empuraan surpasses Manjummel Boys to become highest-grossing Malayalam film
Advertisement

Sikandar marks the first collaboration between Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna and features an ensemble cast, including Kajal Aggarwal, Suneil Shetty, Sathyaraj, Prateik Babbar and Sharman Joshi in key roles.

 
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsEntertainmentSikandar Box Office Collection Day 11: Salman Khan movie loses steam, gears for a head-to-head with Sunny Deol’s Jaat
First Published:10 Apr 2025, 08:06 AM IST
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App