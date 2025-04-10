Sikandar Box Office Collection Day 12: Salman Khan-starrer survives Jaat opening day, collects THIS amount

Sikandar Box Office Collection Day 12: Salman Khan's latest film Sikandar was expected to be affected by Sunny Deol's new release Jaat. True to the predictions, Sikandar registered a further dip on Thursday, the opening day of Jaat. While Jaat is a pan-India film, Sikandar is only released for Hindi audiences.

Sikandar Box Office Collection Day 12 As per the early estimates of industry tracker Sacnilk, Sikandar earned ₹75 lakh on day 12. The film saw approximately a 44.44% drop in earnings from Wednesday to Thursday.

The previous day, Sikandar collected ₹1.75 crore across India.

The total earning of the film is estimated to be around ₹ 107.85 crore.

Sikandar had an overall 8.93% Occupancy on 10 April. It was much lower than Jaat's occupancy. Check out Jaat's box office performance on its opening day here.

Sikandar Box Office Collection Worldwide Till Wednesday, day 11, the Salman Khan film's India Net Collection was ₹ 107.10 crore. Its Worldwide Collection was ₹ 176.15 crore while the Overseas Collection was ₹49 crore. Its India Gross Collection was ₹127.15 crore.

A few days ago, the makers of the film announced that Sikandar entered ₹200 crore club at the global box office. While the Sacnik data and the maker's claims continue to differ from each other, the producer team has not yet shared any further box office performance details on Thursday.

Directed by A.R. Murugadoss, Sikandar is backed by Sajid Nadiadwala and Salman Khan Films.

On the other hand, Jaat is directed by Gopichand Malineni. It is produced by Mythri Movie Makers and People Media Factory.

Sikandar vs Jaat at box office While Jaat has surely impacted Sikandar's already lukewarm box office performance, the Sunny Deol film minted ₹9.50 crore on its opening day. While the film is likely to register double digits on day 1, it still won't surpass Sikandar's opening day earnings.

Sikandar released on March 30, on the occasion of Eid. It collected ₹26 crore on its opening day, a day ahead of the official Eid holiday.

Salman to Sunny Amid the box office clash, Salman Khan gave a shoutout to Sunny Deol on Jaat's release. He took to his Instagram stories to share a reel featuring Sunny. In the video, the Gadar actor was seen enjoying a paratha with dahi and some lassi on a flight.

He was jamming to the track of his film.

Sharing the video, Salman tagged Sunny and added, "#JAAT,” with a flexed bicep emoji.