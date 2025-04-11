Sikandar Box Office Collection Day 13: Salman Khan-starrer sees drop in earnings, mints THIS amount on Friday

Sikandar Box Office Collection Day 13: Salman Khan's latest film Sikandar entered the third week of release on Friday and its income continues to nosedive at the box office on the 13th day.

Sikandar Box Office Collection Day 13: As per the early estimates of industry tracker Sacnilk, Sikandar earned ₹23 lakh on day 13. The film saw approximately a 48.15% drop in earnings from Thursday Friday.

The total earning of the film is estimated to be around ₹108.03 crore.

Sikandar had an overall 5.54% Occupancy on 11 April. It was much lower than Jaat's occupancy. Check out Jaat's box office performance on its opening day here.

Sikandar Box Office Collection Worldwide: Till Thursday, day 12, the Salman Khan film's India Net Collection was ₹107.08 crore. Its Worldwide Collection was ₹177.05 crore while the Overseas Collection was ₹49.5 crore. Its India Gross Collection was ₹128 crore.

A few days ago, the makers of the film announced that Sikandar entered ₹200 crore club at the global box office. While the Sacnilk data and the maker's claims continue to differ from each other, the producer team has not yet shared any further box office performance details on Friday.

About Salman Khan's Sikandar: Sikandar is directed by AR Murugadoss. It also stars Kajal Aggarwal, Suneil Shetty, Sathyaraj, Prateik Babbar and Sharman Joshi in pivotal roles, besides Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead.

The film released on March 30. Hours before its official theatrical release, Sikandar was leaked online. The film did not receive positive reviews from critics while it underperformed for Salman Khan fans.