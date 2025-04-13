Sikandar Box Office collection Day 14: Salman Khan movie’s momentum fades away as Sunny Deol’s Jaat takes over

Sikandar Box Office collection Day 14: Salman Khan movie's momentum seems to have faded away with notable drops in revenue over the past 3 days. After the release of Sunny Deol's Jaat on April 10, Sikandar seems to be struggling at the box office.

Updated13 Apr 2025, 10:46 AM IST
Sikandar Box Office collection Day 14: Sikandar's box office collection stands at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>108.10 crore net in India after 14 days, with notable drops in revenue over the past 3 days.
Sikandar Box Office collection Day 14: Sikandar’s box office collection stands at ₹108.10 crore net in India after 14 days, with notable drops in revenue over the past 3 days.(Screengrab from YouTube/NadiadwalaGrandson)

Sikandar Box Office collection Day 14: Salman Khan movie managed to do a business of 108.10 crore net in India during its 14-day run in theatres despite significant drop in earnings over the past few days. The action drama, which opened to a massive 26 crore net, appears to have lost its initial momentum after Sunny Deol's Jaat release.

The Bollywood movie is struggling to make numbers at the box office as over the last three days it failed to mint more than 70 lakh net in India, film industry tracker Sacnilk reported.

Let's check Sikandar Box Office collection Day 14:

On Saturday, AR Murugadoss directorial movie produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Salman Khan Films, did a business of 35 lakh net in India. Around 57.14 percent drop in collections witnessed on Friday, picked up slightly on April 12. However, the numbers are disappointing, given its a big star movie that was released with lot of hype on the occasion of Eid.

Check Sikandar's worldwide Box Office earnings here

At the worldwide box office, Sikandar grossed 177.85 crore gross. This figure is a sum of overseas and domestic gross earnings which stand at 49.50 crore and 128.35 crore, respectively. These numbers do not align with worldwide Box Office collection figures provided by the filmmakers who claimed that the movie collected 200. 93 crore gross in nine days.

Sikandar, one of the most anticipated films of the year, mark's Salman Khan’s return to the big screen after Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan in 2023, which failed to apeal to the masses. The action-packed Sikandar also seems to have disappointed Salman Khan fans with weak storyline and lacklustre visuals. The film, which opened to mixed reviews on March 30, features Kajal Aggarwal, Suneil Shetty, Sathyaraj, Prateik Babbar and Sharman Joshi in pivotal roles, besides Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead

 

