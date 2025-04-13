Sikandar Box Office collection Day 14: Salman Khan movie’s momentum fades away as Sunny Deol’s Jaat takes over

Sikandar Box Office collection Day 14: Salman Khan movie managed to do a business of ₹108.10 crore net in India during its 14-day run in theatres despite significant drop in earnings over the past few days. The action drama, which opened to a massive ₹26 crore net, appears to have lost its initial momentum after Sunny Deol's Jaat release.

The Bollywood movie is struggling to make numbers at the box office as over the last three days it failed to mint more than ₹70 lakh net in India, film industry tracker Sacnilk reported.

Let's check Sikandar Box Office collection Day 14: On Saturday, AR Murugadoss directorial movie produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Salman Khan Films, did a business of ₹35 lakh net in India. Around 57.14 percent drop in collections witnessed on Friday, picked up slightly on April 12. However, the numbers are disappointing, given its a big star movie that was released with lot of hype on the occasion of Eid.

Check Sikandar's worldwide Box Office earnings here At the worldwide box office, Sikandar grossed ₹177.85 crore gross. This figure is a sum of overseas and domestic gross earnings which stand at ₹49.50 crore and ₹128.35 crore, respectively. These numbers do not align with worldwide Box Office collection figures provided by the filmmakers who claimed that the movie collected ₹200. 93 crore gross in nine days.

