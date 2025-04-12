Sikandar Box Office Collection Day 14: Salman Khan-starrer continues to struggle amid Jaat’s release, mints THIS amount

Sikandar Box Office Collection Day 14: Salman Khan's latest film Sikandar continued its downward streak at the box office on Saturday. The film was expected to be affected by Sunny Deol's new film Jaat.

True to the predictions, Sikandar registered a further dip in box office collections on Saturday, the opening weekend of Jaat. While Jaat is a pan-India film, Sikandar is only released for Hindi audiences.

Sikandar Box Office Collection Day 14 As per the early evening estimates of industry tracker Sacnilk, Sikandar earned ₹21 lakh on day 14, which is April 12. The film saw around a 8.7 per cent drop in earnings from Friday to Saturday.

On April 11, Sikandar collected ₹23 crore for all languages across India.

The total Sikandar Box Office collection is estimated to be around ₹108.31 crore at time of writing this article.

Sikandar had an occupancy of 8.07 per cent on April 12 across India. It was much lower than Jaat's occupancy.

Sikandar Box Office Collection Worldwide Till Friday, day 13, Salman Khan film Sikandar BO India Net Collection was ₹ 107.10 crore. Its Worldwide Collection was ₹177.85 crore while the Overseas Collection was ₹49.5 crore. Its India Gross Collection was ₹128.35 crore.

Earlier, the makers of the Salman Khan film announced that Sikandar entered ₹200 crore club at the global box office. While the Sacnik data and the maker's claims continue to differ from each other, the producer team has not yet shared any further box office performance details on Saturday.

Directed by A.R. Murugadoss, Sikandar is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Salman Khan Films.

On the other hand, Jaat is directed by Gopichand Malineni. It is produced by Mythri Movie Makers and People Media Factory.

Sikandar vs Jaat at box office While Jaat has surely impacted Sikandar's already lukewarm box office performance, the Sunny Deol film minted ₹9.50 crore on its opening day. However, the film could not surpass Sikandar's opening day earnings.