Sikandar Box Office Collection Day 14: Salman Khan-starrer continues to struggle amid Jaat’s release, mints THIS amount

  • Sikandar box office collection day 14: As per the early evening estimates of industry tracker Sacnilk, Sikandar earned 21 lakh on day 14, which is April 12. The film saw around a 8.7 per cent drop in earnings from Friday to Saturday.

Written By Swastika Das Sharma
Published12 Apr 2025, 07:42 PM IST
Advertisement
Sikandar box office collection: Salman Khan’s Sikandar released on March 30 coinciding with Eid.(Screengrab @YouTube | Trailer)

Sikandar Box Office Collection Day 14: Salman Khan's latest film Sikandar continued its downward streak at the box office on Saturday. The film was expected to be affected by Sunny Deol's new film Jaat.

Advertisement

True to the predictions, Sikandar registered a further dip in box office collections on Saturday, the opening weekend of Jaat. While Jaat is a pan-India film, Sikandar is only released for Hindi audiences.

Sikandar Box Office Collection Day 14

As per the early evening estimates of industry tracker Sacnilk, Sikandar earned 21 lakh on day 14, which is April 12. The film saw around a 8.7 per cent drop in earnings from Friday to Saturday.

On April 11, Sikandar collected 23 crore for all languages across India.

The total Sikandar Box Office collection is estimated to be around 108.31 crore at time of writing this article.

Sikandar had an occupancy of 8.07 per cent on April 12 across India. It was much lower than Jaat's occupancy.

Advertisement
Also Read | Sikandar BO Collection Day 13: Salman Khan-starrer mints THIS amount on Friday
Also Read | Sunny Deol movie ‘Jaat’ leaves Salman Khan’s Sikandar in hot soup on Day 1

Sikandar Box Office Collection Worldwide

Till Friday, day 13, Salman Khan film Sikandar BO India Net Collection was 107.10 crore. Its Worldwide Collection was 177.85 crore while the Overseas Collection was 49.5 crore. Its India Gross Collection was 128.35 crore.

Earlier, the makers of the Salman Khan film announced that Sikandar entered 200 crore club at the global box office. While the Sacnik data and the maker's claims continue to differ from each other, the producer team has not yet shared any further box office performance details on Saturday.

Directed by A.R. Murugadoss, Sikandar is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Salman Khan Films.

On the other hand, Jaat is directed by Gopichand Malineni. It is produced by Mythri Movie Makers and People Media Factory.

Advertisement
Also Read | Ajith Kumar movie ‘Good Bad Ugly’ sees 53% dip on Day 2 before Puthandu

Sikandar vs Jaat at box office

While Jaat has surely impacted Sikandar's already lukewarm box office performance, the Sunny Deol film minted 9.50 crore on its opening day. However, the film could not surpass Sikandar's opening day earnings.

Sikandar released on March 30, on the occasion of Eid. It collected 26 crore on its opening day, a day ahead of the official Eid holiday in India.

 
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsEntertainmentSikandar Box Office Collection Day 14: Salman Khan-starrer continues to struggle amid Jaat’s release, mints THIS amount
First Published:12 Apr 2025, 07:42 PM IST
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App