Sikandar Box Office Collection Day 15: Salman Khan movie struggles to keep up as Sunny Deol’s Jaat dominates theatres

Sikandar Box Office collection Day 15: Bollywood's most anticipated movie of the year starring Salman Khan failed to make a mark and use this weekend to boost its earnings. Although slight uptick in collection was reported but overall, the performance has been disappointing over the past few days.

Sikandar Box Office collection Day 15 The action-thriller managed to do a business of ₹109.1 crore net at the domestic box office during its 15-day run in theatres after 50 percent increase in earnings over on Sunday.

The action drama, which opened to a massive ₹26 crore net is sailing below ₹1 crore net mark over the past four days. Notably, the significant drop in numbers was witnessed after Sunny Deol's Jaat hit the big screens on Thursday, April 10. Meanwhile, Sunny Deol movie “Jaat” raked in highest single day earnings on April 13, It did a business of ₹14 crore net in India on Sunday, according to film industry tracker Sacnilk.

AR Murugadoss and produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Salman Khan Films, seems to have lost its initial momentum. On Day 15 in theatres, the action drama minted ₹60 lakh net in India, film industry tracker Sacnilk reported.

Check Sikandar's worldwide Box Office earnings here Now let's consider global performance of Sikandar. The movie grossed ₹179 crore at the worldwide box office. This figure is a sum of overseas and domestic gross earnings which were estimated to be ₹50.15 crore and ₹128.85 crore, respectively. However, these numbers do not correspond to the worldwide Box Office collection estimates suggested by the makers, who claimed that the movie collected ₹200. 93 crore gross within nine days.