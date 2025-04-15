Sikandar Box Office Collection Day 16: Salman Khan starrer fails to impress viewers, earnings drop over 50% on Monday

Sikandar Box Office Collection Day 16: Sikandar, starring Salman Khan, has seen a significant decline in box office earnings, collecting 29 lakhs on April 14, down from 60 lakhs the previous day. Total earnings stand at 109.39 crore since its release.

Written By Riya R Alex
Published15 Apr 2025, 11:06 AM IST
Sikandar Box Office Collection Day 16: Salman Khan's Eid release has entered its third week of release though the earnings have witnessed significant decline over time.

On Monday, April 14, Sikandar minted 29 lakhs at the Box Office, more than a 50 per cent drop in its earnings from the previous day, according to data from industry tracker Sacnilk. The film reported a significant decline despite Monday being a public holiday on account of Ambedkar Jayanti. On Sunday, April 14, Sikandar minted 60 lakhs at the box office. The total collection of the film now stands at 109.39 crore.

 

Sikandar faces criticism

Sikandar was released on Sunday, March 30, coinciding with Eid celebrations across the country. According to reports, trade analysts and experts warned the film about missing the Friday release concept, which may have impacted the numbers. The film also faced piracy issues ahead of its release, where viewers called Sikandar lousy and criticised Salman Khan for not putting in effort.

 

The action thriller minted a whopping 26 crore in India on its opening day. However, the film has been earning less than a crore in the last few days. Sikandar reported a significant drop in numbers after Sunny Deol's Jaat hit the big screens on Thursday, April 10.

 

More about Sikandar

Sikandar has been directed byAR Murugadoss and produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Salman Khan Films. The movie revolves around the story of a fiery youth who confronts a powerful network of corruption, challenging the status quo and fighting for the common people's rights in a nation gripped by injustice, according to IMDb.

Apart from Salman Khan, the action-packed thriller features Rashmika Mandanna, Kajal Aggarwal, Suneil Shetty, Sathyaraj, Prateik Babbar and Sharman Joshi in pivotal roles. The film received mixed reviews online.

 

 

First Published:15 Apr 2025, 11:06 AM IST
