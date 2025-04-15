Sikandar Box Office Collection Day 17: Salman Khan’s film earning drops, mints THIS amount on Tuesday

Sikandar Box Office Collection Day 17: Salman Khan's latest film, Sikandar, is all set to enter the fourth week and its income continues to depreciate after gaining a stronghold in the weekends at the box office.

Sikandar Box Office Collection Day 17: As per the early estimates of industry tracker Sacnilk, Sikandar earned ₹24 lakh on day 17. The film saw approximately a 51.67% drop in earnings from Monday.

The previous day, Sikandar collected ₹29 (estimated) lakhs across India.

The total earning of the film is estimated to be around ₹109.63 crore.

Sikandar had an overall 8.54% Occupancy on 15 April. It was much lower than Jaat's occupancy. Check out Jaat's box office performance on its opening day here.

Sikandar Box Office Collection Worldwide: Till Monday, day 16, the Salman Khan film's India Net Collection was ₹109.39 crore. Its Worldwide Collection was ₹183 crore while the Overseas Collection was ₹53.4 crore. Its India Gross Collection was ₹129.61 crore.

A few days ago, the makers of the film announced that Sikandar entered ₹200 crore club at the global box office. While the Sacnilk data and the maker's claims continue to differ from each other, the producer team has not yet shared any further box office performance details on Friday.

About Salman Khan's Sikandar: Sikandar is directed by AR Murugadoss. It also stars Kajal Aggarwal, Suneil Shetty, Sathyaraj, Prateik Babbar and Sharman Joshi in pivotal roles, besides Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead.

The film released on March 30. Hours before its official theatrical release, Sikandar was leaked online. The film did not receive positive reviews from critics while it underperformed for Salman Khan fans.

An excerpt from the Hindustan Times review of the film read, “Salman still owns action scenes like a boss. You know he means business when he merely stands in a battlefield. Yet, Murugadoss’ direction is so below average, that it makes Salman appear even weaker an actor than he really is. And then there is Rashmika, whose dialogue delivery problems persist. She’s unconvincing, and virtually no scene allows her to redeem herself.”