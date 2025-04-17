Sikandar Box Office Collection Day 19: Salman Khan’s movie hit by Jaat and Kesari 2 buzz, earns lowest in lakh

Sikandar Box Office Collection Day 19: Salman Khan's film Sikandar has hit a new low at the box office as it is about to wrap up its 3rd week run in cinema. The film which already took a hit from the better performance of Sunny Deol’s Jaat, now appears to facing a double impact with Akshay Kumar’s Kesari 2 arriving in cinemas this Friday.

Sikandar Box Office Collection Day 19 According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Sikandar raked in only ₹14 lakh on day 19. The film saw a 12.5% dip in earnings from Wednesday to Thursday.

The total earnings of Salman Khan's film is now at ₹109.9 crore. These numbers are subject to changes as they are live data from the website. The final numbers will be out after the night shows of Sikandar.

While the drop in collections is marginal, it reflects a noticeable dip in footfall at theatres. On Thursday, Sikandar saw an overall 5.67% occupancy.

Screenings of Sikandar have already been reduced across regions in India, as Jaat and Kesari Chapter 2 have been given priority.

Sikandar screenings replaced with Kesari 2, Jaat? While Delhi NCR has 122 shows of Sikandar, Mumbai has 102 screenings of Sikandar. Ahmedabad saw the most number of shows with 140 screenings dedicated to Salman Khan's film. All other regions across India now have only a double-digit count of screenings for Sikandar, which is likely to go down further from Friday onwards.

Sikandar stars Salman alongside Rashmika Mandanna. It was released on March 30.

While Sikandar is nearing its end at the box office, the earnings of Jaat are still behind Salman Khan's film. Sunny had previously highlighted his good bond with Salman before Jaat's clash with Sikandar.