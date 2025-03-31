Sikandar Box Office collection Day 2: Salman Khan movie fails to surpass Tiger 3, Chhaava ; mints THIS amount on Eid

  • Sikandar Box Office collection Day 2: Salman Khan's Eid release seems to be struggling to stay afloat. Here's how much it minted

Written By Sudeshna Ghoshal
Updated31 Mar 2025, 10:16 AM IST
Sikandar Box Office collection Day 2: Salman Khan movie fails to surpass Tiger 3, Chhaava ; mints THIS amount on Eid
Sikandar Box Office collection Day 2: Salman Khan movie fails to surpass Tiger 3, Chhaava ; mints THIS amount on Eid

Sikandar Box Office collection Day 2: Salman Khan's latest release Sikandar seems to be struggling to stay afloat. Released a day ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations, the movie, undoubtedly, has minted impressive amounts.

Yet Sikandar failed to surpass Salman Khan's previous movie Tiger 3, and Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava, which made waves at the Box Office despite being in the theatres for 30 days.

Also Read | Sikandar BO Collection Day 1: Salman Khan starrer mints THIS amount on Sunday

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, Sikandar is estimated to mint 26.06 crore India net within two days of its release.

Sikandar Box Office collection Day 2

Given the success of Salman Khan's previous movies, one might expect Sikandar's daily earnings to average around 50 to 70 crore.

Sikandar Box Office collection on Day 2, however, presents a grim tale. As of 9 am, the movie minted 60 lakhs on Eid.

Salman Khan's Tiger 3 and other movies

Now, an India net collection of 26.06 crore, within a period of two days, is no doubt a decent figure. But, this figure is staggeringly low when compare to Salman Khan's previous release, Tiger 3, which minted 70.95 crore on its second day.

Also Read | Salman Khan’s Sikandar leaked online, film trade analyst Komal Nahta says…

On the opening day, Tiger 3 had minted 40.75 crore, which is over fifty percent more than what Sikandar earned on Day 1.

Salman Khan's highest grossing movie was Tiger Zinda Hai, which earned 339.16 crore, and Bajrangi Bhaijan, which made 320.34 crore. It remains to be seen if Sikandar matches these numbers.

Sikandar vs Chhaava

Sikandar did not break any records on its opening day, earning less than Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava, which made 31 crore. Salman’s previous films, like Sultan ( 36.54 crore) and Tiger 3 ( 53.3 crore), set a higher benchmark.

Sikandar movie

The movie stars Rashmika Mandanna, often referred to as a “lucky mascot” for her recent box office hits like Animal and Pushpa 2. Industry experts are optimistic about Sikandar’s prospects, with expectations that it could be a major success and possibly mark Salman Khan’s entry into the 500-crore club.

Also Read | Salman Khan only eats food cooked by Salma Khan: Sikandar actor’s trainer

Salman Khan, despite being one of the most bankable stars in Bollywood, is yet to produce a 500-crore movie. Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor have already made that mark.

“Salman has to deliver the numbers. The pressure is there. Rs. 100 aur 200 crores se kaam nahin chalega,” Trade analyst Taran Adarsh told Bollywood Hungama.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsEntertainmentSikandar Box Office collection Day 2: Salman Khan movie fails to surpass Tiger 3, Chhaava ; mints THIS amount on Eid
MoreLess
First Published:31 Mar 2025, 10:15 AM IST
Most Active Stocks
Market Snapshot
  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High
Trending In Market
Recommended For You
    More Recommendations
    Gold Prices
    • 24K
    • 22K
    Fuel Price
    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Popular in Entertainment

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.