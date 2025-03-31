Sikandar Box Office collection Day 2: Salman Khan movie fails to surpass Tiger 3, Chhaava ; mints THIS amount on Eid

Sikandar Box Office collection Day 2: Salman Khan's latest release Sikandar seems to be struggling to stay afloat. Released a day ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations, the movie, undoubtedly, has minted impressive amounts.

Yet Sikandar failed to surpass Salman Khan's previous movie Tiger 3, and Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava, which made waves at the Box Office despite being in the theatres for 30 days.

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, Sikandar is estimated to mint ₹26.06 crore India net within two days of its release.

Sikandar Box Office collection Day 2 Given the success of Salman Khan's previous movies, one might expect Sikandar's daily earnings to average around ₹50 to ₹70 crore.

Sikandar Box Office collection on Day 2, however, presents a grim tale. As of 9 am, the movie minted ₹60 lakhs on Eid.

Salman Khan's Tiger 3 and other movies Now, an India net collection of ₹26.06 crore, within a period of two days, is no doubt a decent figure. But, this figure is staggeringly low when compare to Salman Khan's previous release, Tiger 3, which minted ₹70.95 crore on its second day.

On the opening day, Tiger 3 had minted ₹40.75 crore, which is over fifty percent more than what Sikandar earned on Day 1.

Salman Khan's highest grossing movie was Tiger Zinda Hai, which earned ₹339.16 crore, and Bajrangi Bhaijan, which made ₹320.34 crore. It remains to be seen if Sikandar matches these numbers.

Sikandar vs Chhaava Sikandar did not break any records on its opening day, earning less than Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava, which made ₹31 crore. Salman’s previous films, like Sultan ( ₹36.54 crore) and Tiger 3 ( ₹53.3 crore), set a higher benchmark.

Sikandar movie The movie stars Rashmika Mandanna, often referred to as a “lucky mascot” for her recent box office hits like Animal and Pushpa 2. Industry experts are optimistic about Sikandar’s prospects, with expectations that it could be a major success and possibly mark Salman Khan’s entry into the ₹500-crore club.

Salman Khan, despite being one of the most bankable stars in Bollywood, is yet to produce a ₹500-crore movie. Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor have already made that mark.