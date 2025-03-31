Sikandar Box Office Collection Day 2: Salman Khan’s Eid 2025 release crosses ₹50 crore

Sikandar Box Office Collection Day 2: Salman Khan’s much-awaited Eid 2025 release, Sikandar, could not live up to its hype. Although short of the expected targets, the movie, which was released in theatres on March 30, managed to make decent numbers on Eid-ul-Fitr, Monday.

Sikandar, produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by AR Murugadoss, is the first full-fledged release for Salman since Tiger 3 on Diwali 2023.

The movie cast includes Rashmika Mandanna, whom many call a “lucky mascot” due to her recent box office streak, as in Animal and Pushpa 2.

Sikandar Box Office Collection Day 2 According to industry tracker Sacnilk, at 10 PM on Monday, the Salman Khan movie earned ₹29 crore in all languages on Day 2 of its theatrical release, during the Eid holiday.

In two days, it surpassed the ₹50 crore mark; Sikandar earned a total of ₹55 crore in two days.

The numbers are likely to change by morning.

Sikandar earned ₹54 crore at the worldwide box office and made ₹30.06 crore at the domestic box office on its opening day on Sunday, according to the markers.

However, Sacnilk's numbers say that the movie opened at ₹26 crore and amassed ₹50.5 crore worldwide on Sunday.

Its box office collection is significantly lower than expected opening numbers, which the analysts said was due to its reported leak online hours before its release. It was later taken down from approximately 600 websites.

Salman's Eid 2025 release could not even outperform his 2023 Eid release – Tiger 3, a ₹43-crore opening. It even earned less than Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava, which made ₹31 crore.

Salman Khan – one of the most bankable stars in Bollywood – is yet to produce a ₹500-crore movie.

Sikandar occupancy Sikandar had an overall 21.75 per cent Hindi occupancy on Monday in 2D, with a maximum crowd of 30.18% in the evening shows.

The movie was most viewed in Chennai, Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Lucknow.

According to Sacnilk, Sikandar has been released on over 5,500 screens nationwide and gets 22,000+ shows, the highest ever for a Bollywood title.

Currently, over 19,000 shows are listed online, and around 3,000 more shows will be added in theatres where online booking is unavailable.

About Sikandar: The film features a runtime of 2 hours and 20 minutes and was shot across multiple locations, including Mumbai and Hyderabad and marks Salman's reunion with the producer after their 2014 blockbuster Kick.

The ensemble cast also features Rashmika Mandanna, Kajal Aggarwal, Sathyaraj, Sharman Joshi, Prateik Babbar, Anjini Dhawan, and Jatin Sarna in key roles, alongside lead actors.