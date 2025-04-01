Sikandar Box Office collection Day 3: Salman Khan movie dents Mohanlal starrer Empuraan; trails behind Chhaava, Sultan

Sikandar Box Office Collection Day 3: Salman Khan's action drama ‘Sikandar’ has earned over 55 crore in three days, outperforming Mohanlal's L2: Empuraan, which earned a little over 45 crore in three days. Here's how the movie is performing.

Written By Sudeshna Ghoshal
Published1 Apr 2025, 08:46 AM IST
Sikandar Box Office collection Day 3: Salman Khan movie dents Mohanlal starrer Empuraan; trails behind Chhaava, Sultan(Screengrabs from YouTube/NadiadwalaGrandson/Aashirvad Cinemas)

Sikandar Box Office collection Day 3: Released on Sunday, March 30, Salman Khan's action drama Sikandar was in a neck-and-neck race with Mohanlal starrer L2: Empuraan.

However, Sikandar is now leading the race after minting over 50 crore within just three days of its release. Meanwhile, L2: Empuraan had minted 45.35 crore within three days of its release.

As per early estimates by industry tracker Sacnilk, Salman Khan's Sikandar is expected to earn 55.01 crore by the end of Tuesday.

Sikandar Box Office Collection Day 3

The Salman Khan starrer drama minted 1 lakh as of 8:31 am on Tuesday, April 1 (Day 3). The movie had already minted impressive amounts, clocking in 26 crore on Day 1 and 29 crore on Day 2, on Eid.

Sikandar vs Chhaava

Sikandar did not break any records on its opening day, earning less than Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava, which made 31 crore. This is also less than Salman Khan’s previous films, such as Sultan ( 36.54 crore) and Tiger 3 ( 53.3 crore), which earned more on their opening days.

Sikandar vs Salman Khan's previous movies

Although Salman Khan's Sikandar made over 50 crore within just three days of its release, its earnings are significantly lower than the actor's previous hits, Sultan, Tiger 3, and more.

On its opening day, Tiger 3 earned 40.75 crore, about 50% more than Sikandar’s Day 1 collection.

Salman Khan’s highest-grossing films to date are Tiger Zinda Hai, which raked in 339.16 crore, and Bajrangi Bhaijaan, with 320.34 crore. It remains to be seen if Sikandar will be able to match or surpass these numbers.

Sikandar movie

The movie stars Rashmika Mandanna, who is often referred to as a ‘lucky mascot’ after her recent box office hits such as Animal and Pushpa 2.

Directed by AR Murugadoss, Sikandar marks Salman Khan’s return to the big screen. His previous release was in 2023, and Sikandar was initially slated for a 2024 release. However, it was delayed. The movie also features Kajal Aggarwal, Sathyaraj, and Sharman Joshi in pivotal roles.

Industry experts are optimistic about Sikandar’s prospects, expecting it to be a major success and possibly mark Salman Khan’s entry into the 500-crore club.

It remains to be seen if Sikandar can achieve that feat.

