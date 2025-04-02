Sikandar Box Office collection Day 3: Salman Khan movie not living up to the hype? Records 32.76% dip after Eid

Sikandar Box Office collection Day 3: Bollywood film starring Salman Khan is showing strong performance at the box office despite sharp drop right after its impressive business on Eid. A dip of 32.76 percent was recorded in domestic box office collection on Tuesday, Sacnilk reported.
AR Murugadoss directorial Salman Khan movie ‘Sikandar’ amassed ₹19.5 crore net in India on April 1, during its third day at the box office, as per industry tracking website Sacnilk. Despite a clash with Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran's L2 Empuraan, the movie collected ₹26 crore net on Day 1 and ₹29 crore on Day 2, Eid festival day. This brings India box office total to ₹74.5 crore net.
Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh, who gave 2-star rating to the movie and called it ‘dull,’ expected better performance from the action-thriller. In a post social media platform X, Taran Adarsh stated, “Sikandar recorded a 10.98% growth on Monday [Day 2], #Eid holiday… However, the numbers should have been much, much higher – ideally in the ₹ 45 cr range – considering #SalmanKhan's strong track record on #Eid and also the fact that #Sikandar had the biggest release ever for a #Hindi film in #India.”
He added, “The mass belt, as expected, saw growth on #Eid, but several urban centres underperformed despite the holiday.” It is important to note that Salman Khan's highest grossing movie ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ collected ₹34.1 crore net on its opening day while second highest grosser ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ minted ₹27.25 crore net on its release day. Meanwhile, Sikandar registered an overall 19.42 percent occupancy on Tuesday, April 1, from Hindi shows.
The filmmakers in a post on Instagram claimed that the movie grossed ₹105.89 crore gross at the worldwide box office during its two-day run in theatres. At the same time, Sacnilk suggested that the movie did a business of ₹95.75 crore gross in the worlwide market, raking in ₹95.75 crore gross in India and ₹30 core from the overseas market.
According to reports, Salman Khan-starrer became the highest-earning Bollywood film on its opening day in overseas markets, as it collected around $2.25 million on its first day worldwide. Sikandar's ensemble cast features Kajal Aggarwal, Suneil Shetty, Sathyaraj, Prateik Babbar and Sharman Joshi in pivotal roles.
