Sikandar Box Office collection Day 3: Salman Khan movie not living up to the hype? Records 32.76% dip after Eid

Sikandar Box Office collection Day 3: Salman Khan starrer became the highest-earning Bollywood film on its opening day overseas, grossing $2.25 million. Despite strong initial performance, it experienced a significant drop post-Eid.

Sikandar Box Office collection Day 3: Salman Khan’s Sikandar broke records as Bollywood’s highest overseas earner, which amassed $2.25 million on its opening day.(Screengrab @trailer | YouTube)

Sikandar Box Office collection Day 3: Bollywood film starring Salman Khan is showing strong performance at the box office despite sharp drop right after its impressive business on Eid. A dip of 32.76 percent was recorded in domestic box office collection on Tuesday, Sacnilk reported.

Sikandar Box Office collection Day 3

AR Murugadoss directorial Salman Khan movie ‘Sikandar’ amassed 19.5 crore net in India on April 1, during its third day at the box office, as per industry tracking website Sacnilk. Despite a clash with Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran's L2 Empuraan, the movie collected 26 crore net on Day 1 and 29 crore on Day 2, Eid festival day. This brings India box office total to 74.5 crore net.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh, who gave 2-star rating to the movie and called it ‘dull,’ expected better performance from the action-thriller. In a post social media platform X, Taran Adarsh stated, “Sikandar recorded a 10.98% growth on Monday [Day 2], #Eid holiday… However, the numbers should have been much, much higher – ideally in the 45 cr range – considering #SalmanKhan's strong track record on #Eid and also the fact that #Sikandar had the biggest release ever for a #Hindi film in #India.”

He added, “The mass belt, as expected, saw growth on #Eid, but several urban centres underperformed despite the holiday.” It is important to note that Salman Khan's highest grossing movie ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ collected 34.1 crore net on its opening day while second highest grosser ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ minted 27.25 crore net on its release day. Meanwhile, Sikandar registered an overall 19.42 percent occupancy on Tuesday, April 1, from Hindi shows.

Sikandar Box Office collection worldwide

The filmmakers in a post on Instagram claimed that the movie grossed 105.89 crore gross at the worldwide box office during its two-day run in theatres. At the same time, Sacnilk suggested that the movie did a business of 95.75 crore gross in the worlwide market, raking in 95.75 crore gross in India and 30 core from the overseas market.

According to reports, Salman Khan-starrer became the highest-earning Bollywood film on its opening day in overseas markets, as it collected around $2.25 million on its first day worldwide. Sikandar's ensemble cast features Kajal Aggarwal, Suneil Shetty, Sathyaraj, Prateik Babbar and Sharman Joshi in pivotal roles.

