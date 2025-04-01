Sikandar Box Office collection Day 3: Salman Khan’s starrer earnings drop right after Eid, mints THIS amount

  • Sikandar Box Office collection Day 3: Sikandar stars Salman Khan. The film is the highest-earning Bollywood film on its opening day in overseas, beating Chhaava.

Sneha Biswas
Published1 Apr 2025, 09:02 PM IST
Sikandar Box Office collection Day 3: Sikandar, starring Salman Khan, marked its 3rd day since release. (Screengrabs from YouTube/Zee Music Company/Viralbollywood)
Sikandar Box Office collection Day 3: Sikandar, starring Salman Khan, marked its 3rd day since release. (Screengrabs from YouTube/Zee Music Company/Viralbollywood)(Screengrabs from YouTube/Zee Music Company/Viralbollywood)

Sikandar Box Office collection Day 3: Although Salman Khan's latest film Sikandar is dominating the box office, the film has recorded a sharp drop right after its impressive business on Eid. Sikandar released on Sunday. It stars Salman alongside Rashmika Mandanna for the first time.

Sikandar Box Office collection Day 3

As per industry tracking website Sacnilk, Sikandar earned 14.58 crore on Tuesday, its 3rd day since its release. The film saw an almost 50% drop due to the weekday.

On its previous day, Eid holiday, Salman's film made a business of 29 crore. The number was bigger than its opening day figure.

With the current earnings, Sikandar now stands with a total income of 69.58 crore. It had an overall 17.26% occupancy on 1 April, 2025.

Sikandar Box Office collection worldwide

Meanwhile, as per a note shared by the film team, Sikandar is flying high overseas. Breaking records, the Salman Khan-starrer became the highest-earning Bollywood film on its opening day in overseas markets. Reportedly, the film earned around $2.25 million on its first day worldwide.

Among this year's previous hits, Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava is next in the worldwide list. The film grossed $1.2 million on its opening day. While Shahid Kapoor's cop drama Deva raked at $408K, Akshay Kumar's Skyforce earned $220K on day 1 at the international box office earlier this year.

Currently, Sikandar is clashing with Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran's L2: Empuraan.

Sikandar review

Sikandar is directed by R Murugadoss. It has Kajal Aggarwal, Suneil Shetty, Sathyaraj, Prateik Babbar and Sharman Joshi in pivotal roles.

The Live Mint review of Sikandar read: “The Salman project is past the point of usefulness. It’s been nine years since his last good film (Sultan), six since the last flawed-but-watchable one (Bharat). The saddest thing in the screening I was at was a group of young men who’d evidently come to cheer their hero on. But apart from a few scattered whoops, they were quiet, defeated by a film so tacky and lacklustre that encouraging it feels like a crime against cinema.”

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsEntertainmentSikandar Box Office collection Day 3: Salman Khan’s starrer earnings drop right after Eid, mints THIS amount
MoreLess
First Published:1 Apr 2025, 09:02 PM IST
Most Active Stocks
Market Snapshot
  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High
Trending In Market
Recommended For You
    More Recommendations
    Gold Prices
    • 24K
    • 22K
    Fuel Price
    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Popular in Entertainment

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.