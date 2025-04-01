Sikandar Box Office collection Day 3: Salman Khan’s starrer earnings drop right after Eid, mints THIS amount

Sikandar Box Office collection Day 3: Although Salman Khan's latest film Sikandar is dominating the box office, the film has recorded a sharp drop right after its impressive business on Eid. Sikandar released on Sunday. It stars Salman alongside Rashmika Mandanna for the first time.

Sikandar Box Office collection Day 3 As per industry tracking website Sacnilk, Sikandar earned ₹14.58 crore on Tuesday, its 3rd day since its release. The film saw an almost 50% drop due to the weekday.

On its previous day, Eid holiday, Salman's film made a business of ₹29 crore. The number was bigger than its opening day figure.

With the current earnings, Sikandar now stands with a total income of ₹69.58 crore. It had an overall 17.26% occupancy on 1 April, 2025.

Sikandar Box Office collection worldwide Meanwhile, as per a note shared by the film team, Sikandar is flying high overseas. Breaking records, the Salman Khan-starrer became the highest-earning Bollywood film on its opening day in overseas markets. Reportedly, the film earned around $2.25 million on its first day worldwide.

Among this year's previous hits, Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava is next in the worldwide list. The film grossed $1.2 million on its opening day. While Shahid Kapoor's cop drama Deva raked at $408K, Akshay Kumar's Skyforce earned $220K on day 1 at the international box office earlier this year.

Currently, Sikandar is clashing with Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran's L2: Empuraan.

Sikandar review Sikandar is directed by R Murugadoss. It has Kajal Aggarwal, Suneil Shetty, Sathyaraj, Prateik Babbar and Sharman Joshi in pivotal roles.