Sikandar Box Office collection Day 3: Salman Khan’s starrer earnings drop right after Eid, mints THIS amount

Sikandar Box Office collection Day 3: Although Salman Khan's latest film Sikandar is dominating the box office, the film has recorded a sharp drop right after its impressive business on Eid. Sikandar released on Sunday. It stars Salman alongside Rashmika Mandanna for the first time.
As per industry tracking website Sacnilk, Sikandar earned ₹14.58 crore on Tuesday, its 3rd day since its release. The film saw an almost 50% drop due to the weekday.
On its previous day, Eid holiday, Salman's film made a business of ₹29 crore. The number was bigger than its opening day figure.
With the current earnings, Sikandar now stands with a total income of ₹69.58 crore. It had an overall 17.26% occupancy on 1 April, 2025.
Meanwhile, as per a note shared by the film team, Sikandar is flying high overseas. Breaking records, the Salman Khan-starrer became the highest-earning Bollywood film on its opening day in overseas markets. Reportedly, the film earned around $2.25 million on its first day worldwide.
Among this year's previous hits, Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava is next in the worldwide list. The film grossed $1.2 million on its opening day. While Shahid Kapoor's cop drama Deva raked at $408K, Akshay Kumar's Skyforce earned $220K on day 1 at the international box office earlier this year.
Currently, Sikandar is clashing with Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran's L2: Empuraan.
Sikandar is directed by R Murugadoss. It has Kajal Aggarwal, Suneil Shetty, Sathyaraj, Prateik Babbar and Sharman Joshi in pivotal roles.
The Live Mint review of Sikandar read: “The Salman project is past the point of usefulness. It’s been nine years since his last good film (Sultan), six since the last flawed-but-watchable one (Bharat). The saddest thing in the screening I was at was a group of young men who’d evidently come to cheer their hero on. But apart from a few scattered whoops, they were quiet, defeated by a film so tacky and lacklustre that encouraging it feels like a crime against cinema.”