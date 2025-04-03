Sikandar Box Office collection Day 4: Gold rush for Salman Khan movie slowing down, sees 50% drop

Sikandar Box Office collection Day 4: Salman Khan's latest Bollywood film ‘Sikandar’ witnessed a big drop in domestic earnings of around 50 percent on its first Wednesday after showing strong performance at the box office during the first three days. Released on the occasion of Eid, the gold rush for Sikandar seems to have slowed down.

Sikandar Worldwide Box Office collection Salman Khan movie reportedly became the highest-earning Bollywood film on its opening day in overseas markets, as it minted around $2.25 million on its first day worldwide.

Film trade analyst Sumit Kadel in a post on X stated, “Sikandar Does Well on Tuesday as it stayed above ₹20 Cr mark.. Salman Khan keeps on driving people in theatres despite mixed reviews and Online Leak.”

The filmmakers in a post on Instagram claimed that the movie grossed ₹141. 15 crore at the worldwide box office during its three-day run in theatres. Meanwhile, Sacnilk suggested that the movie did a business of ₹123.75 crore gross in the worldwide market until Day 3, raking in ₹88.75 crore gross in India and ₹35 core from the overseas market.

Sikandar Box Office collection Day 4 Despite a clash with Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran's L2 Empuraan and online leak even before its official theatrical release, AR Murugadoss helmed movie ‘Sikandar’ did a business of ₹9.75 crore net in India on April 2, during its fourth day at the box office, according to Sacnilk. The domestic box office earnings now stand at ₹84.25 crore net. The film opened to a staggering ₹26 crore on March 30 and did a business of ₹29 crore on the subsequent day.

Film industry tracker Sacnilk predicted that the action-thriller will most likely enter the elite ₹100 crores net club in India by April 4 or 5. However, the movie failed to live up to the hype and match the massive expectations.