Sikandar Box Office collection Day 4: Gold rush for Salman Khan movie slowing down, sees 50% drop

Sikandar Box Office collection Day 4: Despite strong opening earnings of 26 crore, ‘Sikandar’ saw a 50% drop on its fourth day. The film faces piracy issues amid reports of online leak, which seems to have affected its box office business.

Fareha Naaz
Published3 Apr 2025, 07:41 AM IST
Sikandar Box Office collection Day 4: Salman Khan movie caught amid piracy issues seems to struggle at the box office as it witnessed 50 percent drop in earnings on Wednesday.
Sikandar Box Office collection Day 4: Salman Khan movie caught amid piracy issues seems to struggle at the box office as it witnessed 50 percent drop in earnings on Wednesday.(Screengrab from YouTube/NadiadwalaGrandson)

Sikandar Box Office collection Day 4: Salman Khan's latest Bollywood film ‘Sikandar’ witnessed a big drop in domestic earnings of around 50 percent on its first Wednesday after showing strong performance at the box office during the first three days. Released on the occasion of Eid, the gold rush for Sikandar seems to have slowed down.

Sikandar Worldwide Box Office collection

Salman Khan movie reportedly became the highest-earning Bollywood film on its opening day in overseas markets, as it minted around $2.25 million on its first day worldwide.

Film trade analyst Sumit Kadel in a post on X stated, “Sikandar Does Well on Tuesday as it stayed above 20 Cr mark.. Salman Khan keeps on driving people in theatres despite mixed reviews and Online Leak.”

The filmmakers in a post on Instagram claimed that the movie grossed 141. 15 crore at the worldwide box office during its three-day run in theatres. Meanwhile, Sacnilk suggested that the movie did a business of 123.75 crore gross in the worldwide market until Day 3, raking in 88.75 crore gross in India and 35 core from the overseas market.

Sikandar Box Office collection Day 4

Despite a clash with Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran's L2 Empuraan and online leak even before its official theatrical release, AR Murugadoss helmed movie ‘Sikandar’ did a business of 9.75 crore net in India on April 2, during its fourth day at the box office, according to Sacnilk. The domestic box office earnings now stand at 84.25 crore net. The film opened to a staggering 26 crore on March 30 and did a business of 29 crore on the subsequent day.

Film industry tracker Sacnilk predicted that the action-thriller will most likely enter the elite 100 crores net club in India by April 4 or 5. However, the movie failed to live up to the hype and match the massive expectations.

The Indian Motion Picture Producers' Association (IMPPA) on Tuesday condemned the online leak of Salman Khan's 'Sikandar' and said piracy is a severe threat to the entertainment sector that leads to substantial revenue loss and jeopardises the livelihoods of countless individuals involved in film production, distribution, and exhibition, PTI reported.

Business NewsEntertainmentSikandar Box Office collection Day 4: Gold rush for Salman Khan movie slowing down, sees 50% drop
First Published:3 Apr 2025, 07:41 AM IST
