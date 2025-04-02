Sikandar Box Office Collection Day 4: Salman Khan’s film inches towards ₹100 crore mark, mints THIS amount

  • Sikandar Box Office Collection Day 4: Salman Khan's film is likely to hit the 100 crore mark this weekend. The film also has Rashmika Mandanna.

Sneha Biswas
Published2 Apr 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Sikandar Box Office Collection Day 4: Sikandar is backed by Sajid Nadiadwala.

Sikandar Box Office Collection Day 4: Salman Khan's latest release Sikandar is currently ruling the box office despite a massive drop. The film released on the occasion of Eid. It stars Salman alongside Rashmika Mandanna.

Sikandar Box Office Collection Day 4

According to the industry tracker, Sacnilk, Sikandar is close to securing its 100 crore mark. On its 4th day, Wednesday, the film earned 9.75 crore as per the early estimates. While this marks a sharp decline of 50% in ticket sales, the total business of the Sikandar now stands at approximately 84.25 crore.

On 2 April, the film witnessed an overall 10.77% occupancy.

Sikandar Box Office Collection Worldwide

Tuesday marked the film's first weekday when it minted 19.5 crore. On the same day, the website reported Sikandar's India Net Collection as 74.50 crore. While its Worldwide Collection was 123.75 crore, the film's Overseas Collection was 88.75 crore. Their India Net Gross Collection was 35 crore on April 1.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared in a post on X, “Sikandar recorded a 10.98% growth on Monday [Day 2], #Eid holiday… However, the numbers should have been much, much higher – ideally in the 45 cr range – considering #SalmanKhan's strong track record on #Eid and also the fact that #Sikandar had the biggest release ever for a #Hindi film in #India.”

“The mass belt, as expected, saw growth on #Eid, but several urban centres underperformed despite the holiday. Business is likely to remain strong today [Tuesday; Day 3] due to #BasiEid, but the real test begins tomorrow [Wednesday; Day 4],” he also added.

The Sikandar team previously claimed that the film grossed 105.89 crore gross at the worldwide box office during its two-day run in theatres. Their post on Instagram read, “Eid was special, only because of your love! We’re truly grateful! Watch #Sikandar in your nearest cinemas TODAY!”

More about Salman Khan's Sikandar

Sikandar is directed by A.R. Murugadoss. It also stars Kajal Aggarwal, Suneil Shetty, Sathyaraj, Prateik Babbar and Sharman Joshi in pivotal roles, besides Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead.

The film released on March 30. Hours before its official theatrical release, Sikandar was leaked online. The film did not receive positive reviews from critics while it underperformed for Salman Khan fans.

Sikandar is clashing with Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava and Mohanlal's L2 Empuraan at the box office.

First Published:2 Apr 2025, 11:00 PM IST
