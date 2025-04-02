Sikandar Box Office Collection Day 4: Salman Khan’s film inches towards ₹100 crore mark, mints THIS amount

Sikandar Box Office Collection Day 4: Salman Khan's latest release Sikandar is currently ruling the box office despite a massive drop. The film released on the occasion of Eid. It stars Salman alongside Rashmika Mandanna.

Sikandar Box Office Collection Day 4 According to the industry tracker, Sacnilk, Sikandar is close to securing its ₹100 crore mark. On its 4th day, Wednesday, the film earned ₹9.75 crore as per the early estimates. While this marks a sharp decline of 50% in ticket sales, the total business of the Sikandar now stands at approximately ₹84.25 crore.

On 2 April, the film witnessed an overall 10.77% occupancy.

Sikandar Box Office Collection Worldwide Tuesday marked the film's first weekday when it minted ₹19.5 crore. On the same day, the website reported Sikandar's India Net Collection as ₹74.50 crore. While its Worldwide Collection was ₹ 123.75 crore, the film's Overseas Collection was ₹88.75 crore. Their India Net Gross Collection was ₹ 35 crore on April 1.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared in a post on X, “Sikandar recorded a 10.98% growth on Monday [Day 2], #Eid holiday… However, the numbers should have been much, much higher – ideally in the ₹ 45 cr range – considering #SalmanKhan's strong track record on #Eid and also the fact that #Sikandar had the biggest release ever for a #Hindi film in #India.”

“The mass belt, as expected, saw growth on #Eid, but several urban centres underperformed despite the holiday. Business is likely to remain strong today [Tuesday; Day 3] due to #BasiEid, but the real test begins tomorrow [Wednesday; Day 4],” he also added.

The Sikandar team previously claimed that the film grossed ₹105.89 crore gross at the worldwide box office during its two-day run in theatres. Their post on Instagram read, “Eid was special, only because of your love! We’re truly grateful! Watch #Sikandar in your nearest cinemas TODAY!”

More about Salman Khan's Sikandar Sikandar is directed by A.R. Murugadoss. It also stars Kajal Aggarwal, Suneil Shetty, Sathyaraj, Prateik Babbar and Sharman Joshi in pivotal roles, besides Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead.

The film released on March 30. Hours before its official theatrical release, Sikandar was leaked online. The film did not receive positive reviews from critics while it underperformed for Salman Khan fans.