Sikandar Box Office collection Day 5: Salman Khan movie earnings nosedive, mints THIS amount on Thursday

Sikandar Box Office collection Day 5: After witnessing 50 per cent drop in earning on Wednesday, Salman Khan's latest Bollywood film ‘Sikandar’ domestic earnings dropped another 50 per cent on Thursday at the box office. Released on the occasion of Eid, the gold rush for Sikandar seems to have slowed down.

Advertisement

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Salman Khan's Sikandar earned an estimated ₹4.53 crore on Thursday, bringing India's Net earnings to an estimated ₹88.78 crore.

The Sikandar had an overall 7.42 per cent Hindi Occupancy on Thursday. Region wise the maximum occupancy was recorded in Lucknow (14.67 per cent), followed by Jaipur (13 per cent), Kolkata (12 per cent), Chennai (12 per cent) and Bengaluru (10 per cent).

Sikandar Worldwide Box Office collection: Salman Khan movie reportedly became the highest-earning Bollywood film on its opening day in overseas markets, as it minted around $2.25 million on its first day worldwide.

Film trade analyst Sumit Kadel in a post on X stated, “Sikandar Does Well on Tuesday as it stayed above ₹20 Cr mark.. Salman Khan keeps on driving people in theatres despite mixed reviews and Online Leak.”

Advertisement

Sacnilk reported that Sikandar minted 140.25 crore till Wednesday, which includes ₹84.25 crore (India net) and ₹40 crore (Overseas).

The filmmakers in a post on Instagram claimed that the movie grossed ₹158 crore at the worldwide box office during its four-day run in theatres.

Advertisement

About Salman Khan's Sikandar: Sikandar is directed by A.R. Murugadoss. It also stars Kajal Aggarwal, Suneil Shetty, Sathyaraj, Prateik Babbar and Sharman Joshi in pivotal roles, besides Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead.

The film released on March 30. Hours before its official theatrical release, Sikandar was leaked online. The film did not receive positive reviews from critics while it underperformed for Salman Khan fans.