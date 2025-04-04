Sikandar Box Office collection Day 5: Salman Khan movie gears to breakeven after stellar Week 1 show, earns THIS amount

Sikandar Box Office collection Day 5: Salman Khan's latest Bollywood film ‘Sikandar’ is dominating the box office despite a drop in earnings for the fourth consecutive day. After registering 50 per cent drop in earning on Wednesday, AR Murugadoss directorial movie witnessed another 41.03 percent drop in revenue on April 3.

Sikandar Box Office collection Day 5 Amid a slowdown in box office earnings during weekdays, Salman Khan's latest Eid release closed its first week on Thursday after raking in ₹90 crore net in India. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Sikandar minted an estimated ₹5.75 crore on Thursday.

Produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Salman Khan Films, Sikandar registered an overall 8.24 per cent Hindi occupancy on the last day of Week 1. Considering region wise occupancy, Lucknow topped the list with 15.75 percent footfall. This was followed by Jaipur (13.50 percent), Kolkata (11.75 percent), Chennai (11.75 percent) and Bengaluru (11.50 percent).

Also Read | 5 most popular Studio Ghibli movies by Hayao Miyazaki| In Pics

Sikandar Worldwide Box Office collection The filmmakers in a post on Instagram claimed that the movie grossed a staggering ₹158.5 crore at the worldwide box office during its first four days in theatres.

Salman Khan movie shattered records on its release day as it became the highest-earning Bollywood film on its opening day in overseas markets. Notably, it raked in around $2.25 million on its first day worldwide.

Also Read | L2 Empuraan BO Collection Day 8: Mohanlal movie mints THIS amount

Reportedly made on a budget of ₹200 crore, the action-thriller did a global business of ₹140.25 crore gross within 4 days, Sacnilk report stated. Among this, ₹100.25 crore gross came from India box office earnings and the rest ₹40 crore from overseas market.

In defence of the film’s poor reception, Sajid Nadiadwala's wife Warda Khan shared some positive reviews from Salman’s fans. Taking to social media platform X, Warda Khan posted a video of a fan showing the crowd outside a theatre watching Salman's film and wrote, “Yass Muddai lakh bura chahe toh kya hota hai, wahi hota hai jo manzoore Khuda Bhagwaan God hota hai (Even if a million people wish you ill, it doesn’t matter—only what is destined by God happens).”