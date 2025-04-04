Sikandar Box Office collection Day 6: Salman Khan movie earnings plunge, mints THIS amount on Friday

Sikandar Box Office collection Day 6: After witnessing 39 per cent drop in earning on Thursday, Salman Khan's latest Bollywood film ‘Sikandar’ domestic earnings plunged on the second week at the box office.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Salman Khan's Sikandar earned an estimated ₹1.91 crore on Friday, bringing India's Net earnings to an estimated ₹92.16 crore.

On Friday, the Sikandar had an overall Hindi Occupancy of 5.7 percent. Region-wise, the maximum occupancy was recorded in Chennai (10.50 percent), followed by Lucknow (10 percent), Jaipur (8.50 percent), Bengaluru (7.50 percent), and Kolkata (6.50 percent).

Sikandar Worldwide Box Office collection: Salman Khan movie reportedly became the highest-earning Bollywood film on its opening day in overseas markets, as it minted around $2.25 million on its first day worldwide.

Film trade analyst Sumit Kadel in a post on X stated, “Sikandar Does Well on Tuesday as it stayed above ₹20 Cr mark.. Salman Khan keeps on driving people in theatres despite mixed reviews and Online Leak.”

Sacnilk reported that Sikandar minted 149.25 crore till Thursday, which includes ₹90.25 crore (India net) and ₹42 crore (Overseas).

The filmmakers in a post on Instagram claimed that the movie grossed ₹169.78 crore at the worldwide box office during its five-day run in theatres.

About Salman Khan's Sikandar: Sikandar is directed by A.R. Murugadoss. It also stars Kajal Aggarwal, Suneil Shetty, Sathyaraj, Prateik Babbar and Sharman Joshi in pivotal roles, besides Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead.

The film released on March 30. Hours before its official theatrical release, Sikandar was leaked online. The film did not receive positive reviews from critics while it underperformed for Salman Khan fans.