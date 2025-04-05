Sikandar Box Office collection Day 6: Salman Khan movie eyes ₹200 crore mark despite 33.17% dip in earnings

Sikandar Box Office collection Day 6: AR Murugadoss directorial movie, starring Rashmika Mandanna and Salman Khan, has already crossed 150 crore mark and is gearing up to enter 200 crore elite club. It entered second week with a 33.17 percent drop in earnings on Friday.

Fareha Naaz
Updated5 Apr 2025, 08:07 AM IST
Sikandar Box Office collection Day 6: Salman Khan's latest movie ‘Sikandar’ seems to be struggling at the box office after its gold rush witnessed significant drop over the past few days. The Bollywood movie, released on the occasion of Eid, entered second week with a 33.17 percent drop in earnings on Friday, April 4.

Sikandar Box Office collection Day 6

The momentum of AR Murugadoss helmed film appears to be slowing down as it collected 4.01 crore net in India on Friday, according to film industry tracker Sacnilk. This brings India box office collection to a total of 94.26 crore net.

Produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Salman Khan Films, Sikandar's Week 1 (5-day) - earnings at the domestic box office stand at 90.25 crore net.

Rashmika Mandanna starrer Sikandar registered an overall 7.38 per cent Hindi occupancy on the first day of Week 2 or Day 6. Considering region wise occupancy, Chennai topped the list with 12.25 percent footfall. This was followed by Jaipur (12.00 percent), Lucknow (11.50 percent), Hyderabad (10.75 percent) and Bengaluru (9.75 percent).

Sikandar Worldwide Box Office collection

Reportedly made on a budget of 200 crore, the action-thriller did a global business of 149.25 crore gross within 5 days, Sacnilk stated. This figure is a sum of 107.25 crore gross India box office earnings and the remaining 42 crore gross was amassed in the overseas market.

However, the filmmakers in a post on Instagram claimed that the movie grossed 169.78 crore at the worldwide box office during its five-day run in theatres.

Salman Khan movie shattered records on its release day as it became the highest-earning Bollywood film on its opening day in overseas markets. Notably, it raked in around $2.25 million on its first day worldwide.

Hours before its official theatrical release on March 30, Sikandar was leaked online, which seems to have significantly impacted its earnings as it appeared to have underperformed for Salman Khan fans. Furthermore, the film did not receive positive reviews from critics, for instance film trade analyst called it “dull” and gave only 2-star rating.

Sikandar also stars Kajal Aggarwal, Suneil Shetty, Sathyaraj, Prateik Babbar and Sharman Joshi in pivotal roles, besides Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead.

First Published:5 Apr 2025, 08:05 AM IST
