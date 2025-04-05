Sikandar Box Office collection Day 7: Salman Khan’s Eid 2025 release inches closer to ₹100 crore by 1st Saturday

Sikandar Box Office collection Day 7: Despite critical reviews, alleged HD leak online and ever-declining earnings, Salman Khan's Eid 2025 release, Sikandar, is very close to achieving net earnings of ₹100 crore by the end of its first Saturday in theaters.

The Bollywood movie, released on April 6, saw its earnings constantly decline after Eid, April 7, and witnessed a massive 41.67 per cent drop on Friday, April 4.

Sikandar Box Office Collection Day 7 According to industry tracker Sacnilk's early estimates, Sikandar could mint only ₹2.52 crore on Saturday, Day 7. The numbers will be revised by morning and are likely to change.

The AR Murugadoss-helmed film has amassed ₹96.27 crore at the India box office during its 7-day theatrical run.

Produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Salman Khan Films, Sikandar's Week 1 (5-day) - earnings at the domestic box office stand at ₹90.25 crore net.

Sikandar: Occupancy Rashmika Mandanna starrer Sikandar registered an overall 7.60 per cent Hindi occupancy on its first Saturday in theatres or Day 7.

Considering region-wise occupancy, Chennai topped the list with 12.33 per cent footfall. This was followed by Hyderabad (11.33 percent), Bengaluru (11.33 percent), Jaipur (11.00 percent), and Lucknow (9 percent).

Sikandar Worldwide Box Office collection Sikandar, which was reportedly made on a budget of ₹200 crore, did a global business of ₹154.35 crore gross within 6 days, according to Sacnilk data.

This figure is a sum of ₹111.35 crore gross India box office earnings and the remaining ₹43 crore gross was amassed in the overseas market.

However, the filmmakers, in an Instagram post, claimed that the movie grossed ₹169.78 crore at the worldwide box office during its five-day run in theatres.

About Salman Khan's Sikandar: Sikandar is directed by AR Murugadoss. It also stars Kajal Aggarwal, Suneil Shetty, Sathyaraj, Prateik Babbar and Sharman Joshi in pivotal roles, besides Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead.