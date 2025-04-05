Sikandar Box Office collection Day 7: Salman Khan’s Eid 2025 release inches closer to ₹100 crore by 1st Saturday

Despite facing critical backlash and an online leak, Salman Khan's 'Sikandar' is on the verge of crossing the 100 crore mark in just over a week. Released on April 6, the film's box office performance has been a rollercoaster, reflecting both challenges and a dedicated fanbase.

Arshdeep Kaur
Updated5 Apr 2025, 09:10 PM IST
Trade analyst said Sikandar producer Sajid Nadiadwala had the authorities pull the film down from 600 sites on Saturday evening.
Trade analyst said Sikandar producer Sajid Nadiadwala had the authorities pull the film down from 600 sites on Saturday evening.

Sikandar Box Office collection Day 7: Despite critical reviews, alleged HD leak online and ever-declining earnings, Salman Khan's Eid 2025 release, Sikandar, is very close to achieving net earnings of 100 crore by the end of its first Saturday in theaters.

The Bollywood movie, released on April 6, saw its earnings constantly decline after Eid, April 7, and witnessed a massive 41.67 per cent drop on Friday, April 4.

Also Read | ‘Come back, Salman Khan,’ appeal disappointed fans after Sikandar

Sikandar Box Office Collection Day 7

According to industry tracker Sacnilk's early estimates, Sikandar could mint only 2.52 crore on Saturday, Day 7. The numbers will be revised by morning and are likely to change.

The AR Murugadoss-helmed film has amassed 96.27 crore at the India box office during its 7-day theatrical run.

Produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Salman Khan Films, Sikandar's Week 1 (5-day) - earnings at the domestic box office stand at 90.25 crore net.

Also Read | Producers association condemns online leak of Salman Khans Sikandar

Sikandar: Occupancy

Rashmika Mandanna starrer Sikandar registered an overall 7.60 per cent Hindi occupancy on its first Saturday in theatres or Day 7.

Considering region-wise occupancy, Chennai topped the list with 12.33 per cent footfall. This was followed by Hyderabad (11.33 percent), Bengaluru (11.33 percent), Jaipur (11.00 percent), and Lucknow (9 percent).

Also Read | Rashmika Mandanna’s 29th birthday: 5 must-watch movies of Pushpa star on OTT

Sikandar Worldwide Box Office collection

Sikandar, which was reportedly made on a budget of 200 crore, did a global business of 154.35 crore gross within 6 days, according to Sacnilk data.

This figure is a sum of 111.35 crore gross India box office earnings and the remaining 43 crore gross was amassed in the overseas market.

However, the filmmakers, in an Instagram post, claimed that the movie grossed 169.78 crore at the worldwide box office during its five-day run in theatres.

Also Read | Sikandar public reviews: Fans say ‘full effort to sabotage Salman Khan’s image’

About Salman Khan's Sikandar:

Sikandar is directed by AR Murugadoss. It also stars Kajal Aggarwal, Suneil Shetty, Sathyaraj, Prateik Babbar and Sharman Joshi in pivotal roles, besides Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead.

The film released on March 30. Hours before its official theatrical release, Sikandar was leaked online. The film did not receive positive reviews from critics while it underperformed for Salman Khan fans.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsEntertainmentSikandar Box Office collection Day 7: Salman Khan’s Eid 2025 release inches closer to ₹100 crore by 1st Saturday
MoreLess
First Published:5 Apr 2025, 09:09 PM IST
Most Active Stocks
Market Snapshot
  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High
Trending In Market
Recommended For You
    More Recommendations
    Gold Prices
    • 24K
    • 22K
    Fuel Price
    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Popular in Entertainment

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.