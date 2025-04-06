Sikandar Box Office Collection Day 8: Even weekend cannot save Salman Khan film from another dip, earns new lowest

Sikandar Box Office Collection Day 8: Salman Khan's latest Bollywood outing Sikandar recorded its lowest on Sunday. The film recently completed its first week run at the ticket window and entered ₹100 crore club.

Sikandar Box Office Collection Day 8 According to the industry tracking website Sacnilk, Sikandar minted ₹2.92 crore on its 8th day. It indicates about 27% dip in its ticket sales as the film had minted ₹4 crore on Saturday.

April 6 is the lowest earning of Sikandar on a single day since its release.

The total business made by the film is approximately ₹100.67 crore. However, these figures are subject to change as the final earnings will be updated after the Sunday night show.

Sikandar had an overall 9.20% occupancy on Sunday.

Sikandar Box Office Worldwide Meanwhile, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment who backed the film, reported that Sikandar has collected ₹187.84 crore worldwide. Sharing the update, the film team wrote on Instagram, “Thank you for showering Sikandar with so much love! (emojis) We’re truly overwhelmed and grateful!”

Sikandar Sikandar is directed by A.R. Murugadoss. It released on March 30, on the occasion of Eid.

It has Kajal Aggarwal, Suneil Shetty, Sathyaraj, Prateik Babbar and Sharman Joshi in pivotal roles, besides Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead.

It is produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment alongside Salman Khan Films.

Sikandar review The Live Mint review of Sikandar mentioned how the film failed despite having Ghajini fame director on board. It mentioned, “Murugadoss made a handful of Hindi films after Ghajini, though none replicated its success. He was one of the forerunners of the Tamil/Telugu invasion of Bollywood, a movement that continues to strengthen with every new unsure Hindi release. Sikandar has all the drawbacks of this style—clumsy, unnatural writing, actors who don’t speak Hindi awkwardly mouthing lines—and none of the advantages.”

