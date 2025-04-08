Sikandar Box Office Collection Day 9: Salman Khan starrer movie fails to soar on Monday, mints this amount

Livemint
Published8 Apr 2025, 07:03 AM IST
Salman Khan's much-anticipated Eid release, Sikandar, has had an underwhelming run at the box office so far. Despite the superstar’s massive fan base and festive season release, the film has struggled to maintain momentum. In its first eight days, Sikandar collected an estimated 102.50 crore India net across all languages. On its ninth day, the film added around 1.75 crore, indicating a continued slowdown in earnings.

The action-packed entertainer, which debuted with 26 crore on its first Sunday, saw a promising 29 crore collection on Monday but witnessed a steep decline in the following days, according to the industry tracking website Sacnilk.

Sikandar: Occupancy

Rashmika Mandanna starrer Sikandar registered an overall 7.02% Hindi Occupancy on Monday in the theatres.

Considering region-wise occupancy, Mumbai recorded the highest occupancy for Sikandar on its ninth day, with an overall rate of 9.00% across 580 shows. Despite this, the film's nationwide numbers remained sluggish. Bengaluru and Hyderabad followed closely with 9.50% occupancy, while Chennai led with the highest at 10.50%. NCR, a major market, lagged behind at 6.75%. Other cities like Ahmedabad (5.50%) and Surat (4.00%) reported even lower figures.

About Salman Khan's Sikandar:

Sikandar is directed by AR Murugadoss. It also stars Kajal Aggarwal, Suneil Shetty, Sathyaraj, Prateik Babbar and Sharman Joshi in pivotal roles, besides Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead.

The film released on March 30. Hours before its official theatrical release, Sikandar was leaked online. The film did not receive positive reviews from critics while it underperformed for Salman Khan fans.

An excerpt from the Hindustan Times review of the film read, “Salman still owns action scenes like a boss. You know he means business when he merely stands in a battlefield. Yet, Murugadoss’ direction is so below average, that it makes Salman appear even weaker an actor than he really is. And then there is Rashmika, whose dialogue delivery problems persist. She’s unconvincing, and virtually no scene allows her to redeem herself.”

