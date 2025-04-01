Sikandar box office collection: Still far away from recovering Salman Khan’s fees; check how much he charged

Salman Khan’s Sikandar, reportedly made with ₹200 crore, has not met box office expectations since its release on March 30. The action drama is produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Salman Khan Films.

On Sunday, the movie collected ₹26 crore net in the domestic market. The A. R. Murugadoss directorial collected ₹29 crore on Day 2. As per Sacnilk, the Salman Khan starrer has collected ₹6.88 crore so far on Day 3. Meanwhile, Salman’s fees for the movie are making headlines.

Typically, a movie needs to earn at least double its production cost to become profitable.

As per Filmibeat, Salman Khan charged ₹120 crore for Sikandar. The remuneration is higher than his previous salaries. According to the publication, Khan typically charges ₹50-100 crore for each movie. Salman Khan’s net worth stands at ₹2,800 crore, the publication added.

Rashmika Mandanna, touted as a “lucky mascot” for recent blockbuster movies, has proven her lucky charm with Animal, Pushpa 2: The Rule and Chhaava. The actress, paired with Salman Khan for the first time, earned ₹5 crore for her role in Sikandar.

Sikandar: Fees for other actors Sathyaraj, best known for playing Katappa in Baahubali, is playing the main villain in Sikandar. Bollywood fans first came to know about him in Chennai Express. In the Shah Rukh Khan movie, he acted as Deepika Padukone’s father. The veteran South Indian actor has reportedly been paid ₹50 lakh for his role in Sikandar.

Interestingly, Prateik Babbar was paid more than Sathyaraj in Sikandar. The actor, who got married for the second time on Valentine’s Day this year, reportedly received ₹60 lakh for playing a supporting character in the movie. His father, Raj Babbar, did not attend his wedding, nor did his half-siblings. Last month, he changed his name to Prateik Smita Patil.

Sharman Joshi, whose last major film was Mission Mangal (2019), became a part of Sikandar. The 3 Idiots actor was also reportedly paid more than what Sathyaraj got. As per Filmibeat, Joshi was paid ₹75 crore.