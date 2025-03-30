‘Sikandar download movie’ starts trending as Salman Khan’s Eid 2025 release leaks online

Sikandar, Salman Khan's big Eid 2025 release, is trending on social media, but for the wrong reason. The movie, which was released earlier today, March 30, fell prey to piracy and was leaked online just hours before hitting the theatres.

The film is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by AR Murugadoss.

With the HD print of Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna's movie available on the Internet, ‘Sikandar download movie’ became among the most hit searches on Google today.

Sharing the news of the alleged online leak, trade analyst Komal Nahta said the producer, Sajid Nadiadwala, had the authorities pull the film down from 600 sites on Saturday evening.

“It’s the worst nightmare for any producer. A film being leaked before its theatrical release. Unfortunately, that’s what happened last evening to Sajid Nadiadwala’s ‘Sikandar’, slated to release today in cinemas. The producer had the authorities pull the film down from 600 sites last night but the harm had been done,” he said in a post on X.

“The multiplication continued and is still continuing. Condemnable act which could cost the producer of the Salman starrer dear!” Nahta added.

However, social media critics of Salman Khan have claimed that the “leak” is actually a PR stunt to save the actor from a “dud film”.

“This is nothing but an excuse to save Salman from a dud film !!! Find a better excuse sir,” a netizen said.

“Nothing was leaked. It's just a planned agenda to distract when collections don't meet expectations,” claimed another user.

Several social media users countered the claims and said they had seen the pirated version of Sikandar. Some users even shared screenshots of its leaked version online.

Salman Khan fans have also urged people to watch Sikandar only in theatres, as they condemned piracy.

“Don’t worry about leaked Joh kismat mi Likha honga wahi honga, Sikandar will be a huge blockbuster that’s it,” a user said.

“So much hard work goes into film making and this happens... shocking,” added another user.

A user also highlighted that such tweets “are not helping” but making people more curious to find the link and watch it for free. “I would recommend tweeting such things after the weekend.”

Sikandar Box Office Collection Day 1 According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Sikandar has already earned ₹7.36 crore in the initial hours of its release.

According to Bollywood Hungama, if word of mouth is positive, the movie is expected to collect ₹40–45 crore on both Sunday and Eid Monday.

However, Bihar-based cinema owner Vishek Chauhan expects a slightly lower Sunday figure of ₹25–30 crore, with a sharp spike on Eid to ₹40–50 crore.

The final opening day earnings will be updated only after 10 PM today.