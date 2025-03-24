Sikandar Holi song controversy: Did Salman Khan have a say in shared credits? Shaan says…

Salman Khan’s fans got a festive surprise this Holi with the release of the colourful song “Bam Bam Bhole” from his upcoming film Sikandar. Sung by Shaan and Dev Negi and composed by Pritam, the track stirred buzz. Shaan revealed that he had recorded the entire song but later had to share the credits.

Interestingly, Shaan sang a blockbuster song in 2010 that sounded similar to the title of Salman Khan’s song. It was Bum Bum Bole from Taare Zameen Par.

Speaking to Vickey Lalwani, Shaan explained that the final track featured both his and Dev Negi’s voices due to last-minute changes even though he originally sang multiple versions.

“Sajid bhai was more keen to do something different. I was approached by Pritam-da (the composer) to sing the song. I sang it a few times also, depending on how they wanted to come through. But, last minute there was some reshuffling,” the Bollywood singer said.

Shaan said Pritam’s team for Sikandar decided to keep Dev Negi’s parts since his voice had been used in the shoot mix and the production team had grown accustomed to it. He added that such reshuffles are common in the industry.

“Dev Negi had sung the ‘shoot mix’ that they shot it on. This is something that happens very often…this is not the first time it happened,” Shaan said.

However, Pritam’s team contacted him and asked if it was okay with him to use two voices in the song.

“I still have my credit on the song. I love the song. I’ll sing it in my shows. It’s a feather to my cap. I’m happy with it. I’d have been thrilled with a solo. So would Dev Negi. But, if you have to share credit for Salman Khan, we’re both happy,” Shaan added.

Shaan responded with grace, stating that the decision wasn’t personal. “It’s their song, their film, and their investment. They probably wanted a different tone,” he said.

The interest for Sikandar on Google India remained high during March 23-24:

Shaan on Salman Khan’s role in Sikandar song credits Shaan clarified that this was a creative call by producer Sajid Nadiadwala and had nothing to do with Salman Khan.

“I don’t think (Salman had a say in this). We’re friends. We go back a long way. I don’t think I’ve ever called him to pull anything. Not that I’d have been able to,” the legendary playback singer cleared the air.

