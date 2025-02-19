Salman Khan's most awaited film Sikandar is set to debut on the occasion of Eid 2025 as announced by the Bollywood superstar himself. The filmmakers of AR Murugadoss directorial released Sikandar's poster on Tuesday, which indicates that the 59-year-old will appear in an intense avatar this time.

Taking to social media platform X, Salman Khan wrote, “Sikandar On Eid #SajidNadiadwala’s #Sikandar,” Salman Khan wrote while sharing the poster.

Sharing the new poster, Zee Music Company in a post on X wrote, “We're truly thankful for all the anticipation, love and patience! On the occasion of #SajidNadiadwala’s birthday, here's a gift for all you fans! Gear up for something exciting coming your way on 27th Feb! The countdown begins."

With intense and ferocious music by composer Santhosh Narayanan, the poster gives fans a sneak peek into Salman Khan’s ultimate look where the superstar's piercing gaze does all the talking.

The post amassed nearly 5.65 lakh views, 22 thousand likes and several comments. Excited fans strongly reacted to the new poster of Sikandar movie as one user stated, “Intense poster bhai...SALMAN ERA IS COMING BACK.” Another user stated, “Finally Bhai is Back. Devil Eye”.

A third user replied, “Woah that's big. Blockbuster incoming.” Expecting an action-packed thrill ride, a user wrote, “Can't wait to see Sikandar take on Eid! I hope you're bringing samosas and not just action to the table!”

Also Read | Bishnoi gang members who tried to kill Salman Khan, granted bail by Bombay HC

A fourth user stated, “Salman khan Eid treat.” A fifth user remarked, "Salman Khan is back to rule Eid once again! Sikandar promises larger-than-life action, drama, and swag. With Sajid Nadiadwala backing it, expectations are sky-high." A sixth user commented, “Expected more from the poster.”