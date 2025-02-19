Sikandar movie: Salman Khan drops new poster ahead of Eid 2025 release; Internet erupts with ‘sky-high expectations’

Salman Khan's most awaited film Sikandar is set to debut on the occasion of Eid 2025 as announced by the Bollywood superstar himself. The filmmakers of AR Murugadoss directorial released Sikandar's poster on Tuesday, which indicates that the 59-year-old will appear in an intense avatar this time.

Taking to social media platform X, Salman Khan wrote, “Sikandar On Eid #SajidNadiadwala’s #Sikandar,” Salman Khan wrote while sharing the poster.

Advertisement

Sharing the new poster, Zee Music Company in a post on X wrote, “We're truly thankful for all the anticipation, love and patience! On the occasion of #SajidNadiadwala’s birthday, here's a gift for all you fans! Gear up for something exciting coming your way on 27th Feb! The countdown begins."

With intense and ferocious music by composer Santhosh Narayanan, the poster gives fans a sneak peek into Salman Khan’s ultimate look where the superstar's piercing gaze does all the talking.

Advertisement

The post amassed nearly 5.65 lakh views, 22 thousand likes and several comments. Excited fans strongly reacted to the new poster of Sikandar movie as one user stated, “Intense poster bhai...SALMAN ERA IS COMING BACK.” Another user stated, “Finally Bhai is Back. Devil Eye”.

A third user replied, “Woah that's big. Blockbuster incoming.” Expecting an action-packed thrill ride, a user wrote, “Can't wait to see Sikandar take on Eid! I hope you're bringing samosas and not just action to the table!”

Advertisement

Also Read | Bishnoi gang members who tried to kill Salman Khan, granted bail by Bombay HC

A fourth user stated, “Salman khan Eid treat.” A fifth user remarked, "Salman Khan is back to rule Eid once again! Sikandar promises larger-than-life action, drama, and swag. With Sajid Nadiadwala backing it, expectations are sky-high." A sixth user commented, “Expected more from the poster.”

About the film Alongside Salman Khan, the film stars Rashmika Mandanna, Kajal Aggarwal, Sathyaraj, Sharman Joshi, and Prateik Babbar, while the plot of the film of the film continues to be under wraps. AR Murugadoss helmed film Sikandar is slated to hit the big screen worldwide on March 28, 2025, coinciding with Eid al-Fitr. The film is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.