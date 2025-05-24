Sikandar OTT release date CONFIRMED! Check when and where to watch Salman Khan's latest film

Sikandar OTT release date CONFIRMED! Missed watching Salman Khan's latest film Sikandar in theatres? Here's your second chance. Sikandar will be soon streaming online.

Sikandar stars Salman Khan alongside Rashmika Mandanna. It is directed by A.R. Murugadoss.

Sikandar OTT release date Sikandar will mark its OTT debut on Netflix.

On Saturday, the official Instagram handle of Netflix India confirmed the OTT release of the Salman Khan film.

Sharing the movie poster, their post read, “Suna hai bohot log Sikandar ka intezaar kar rahe the? Sikandar aa gaya hai Netflix par raj karne.”

The film will be available on the OTT platform from 25 May onwards.

“Watch Sikandar, out 25 May on Netflix,” added the post.

Sikandar: Cast, plot Sikandar also stars Sathyaraj, Kajal Aggarwal, Sharman Joshi, Prateik Babbar, Kishore, Jatin Sarna and Sanjay Kapoor.

In the film, Salman Khan plays the titular character, Sanjay who is affectionately called Sikandar by his grandmother. Hailing from Rajkot, he is hunted by a politician seeking revenge for a family tragedy.

In the film, Rashmika plays his wife who later dies in the film.

The film was predominantly shot in Mumbai and Hyderabad.

Sikandar's box office performance Sikandar was released on 30 March 2025, on the occasion of Eid. It saw an opening day with a business of ₹ 26 crore. While the film performed positively at the box office, its earnings fell short compared to Salman Khan's previous blockbusters.

According to Bollywood Hungama, Sikandar made a lifetime earning of ₹103.45 crore (India net collection) after its 3-week run in theatres. While its India box office Gross collection was ₹122.14 crore, its overseas gross collection was 54.04 crore, as per the website. Its Worldwide collections Gross is said to be ₹176.18 crore.

Going by its reported production budget of around ₹200 crore, Sikandar falls short of being called a commercially successful film.

However, Salman Khan was quite confident about his film and said at a pre-release event that his film would work.

He had said, "Eid, Diwali, New Year, festive, non-festive, it’s the love of the people and picture acchi ho ya buri ho, woh sau ( ₹100 crore) toh paar kara hi dete hain (Whether film is good or bad, it will at least mint ₹100 crore)”.

He also corrected himself and said that Sikandar would cross the ₹200 crore mark. “ ₹100 crore bohot pehle ki baat hain ( ₹100 crore is a thing of the past),” he said.