Sikandar public reviews: Salman Khan’s movie gets mixed responses on social media amid HD leak

As Salman Khan’s much-awaited Eid 2025 release, Sikandar, hit the theatres on Sunday, March 30, netizens were divided on how they felt about it. From ‘cringefest’ to a ‘blockbuster’, the initial viewers of Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna's movie took to social media to share their reviews.

The film is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by AR Murugadoss.

However, as Salman Khan's fans and non-fans locked horns about how the movie really was, Sikandar was leaked in HD on social media. This leak will likely affect the overall earnings of the film, which was seen as Salman Khan’s potential entry into the ₹500-crore club.

Advertisement

Sharing a link for the allegedly leaked movie, a social media user said, “Better to not waste your single penny on Sikandar or Salman Khan.”

Also Read | Salman Khan helped Ram Charan, sent his personal trainer to prepare for Dhruva

Here's how the netizens reacted: ' “Bhoi ki acting dekh ke Rashmika 1st 30 min me hi Marr gyi. What a cringefest,” a user alleged.

Advertisement

“Pathetic, Unbearable, Torture,.you need a medicine after FIRST half,” said another user.

“Just finished watching Sikandar absolutely pathetic , it offers nothing , KBKJ was diamond if you compare with it .. no story, no connection like kuch vii ho raha hai ! Songs are poor!” said another user.

“Santhosh was the worst choice for Sikandar. Dull music throughout,” a user added.

However, many of the poor reviews on Twitter (presently X) seem biased and edited. It is unclear if netizens are speaking about Sikandar or some previous movie.

The movie has also faced a lot of negative publicity from Shah Rukh Khan fans.

“Entry is OK. Problem with Sikandar is that it is solely depending on Salman Khan, look how Srk reinvented himself with Pathaan & Jawan,” an SRK fan said.

Advertisement

However, fans have defended Salman Khan and the movie, saying that those who have watched Sikandar in theatres can vouch for how the movie is. And only those who used the pirated Telegram link for the movie are criticising it.

“Jisne bhi movie ko Theratre me dekha hai wo sab 4/5 rating de rahe hai or Khub tarif kar rahe hai aab sab kuch samajh aa gaya hai. Kharab wahi bol rahe hai jo ke jaise movies telegram se dekhte hai wo,” a user said.

“Full Effort to Sabotage Salman Khan Image.. being negativity about film to leaking... Everyone's trying from head to toe to destroy him,” claimed another user.

A fan deemed the movie a “mass entertainer”, and said, “OG climax heartwarming story Salmana Khan acting mass level like never seen before. Paisa wasool movie go watch first day first show only.”

Advertisement

Another fan said the movie was a “blockbuster” and is among “one of the best films of Salman Khan”!

"Emotionally powerful and action packed, with many goosebumps, inducing moments. It’s phenomenal, solid performances, a strong script, and, finally, the biggest comeback! The gripping screenplay and impactful performances by Salman Khan & Rashmika Mandanna stand out. Great work by the director, fantastic experience, and brilliant dialogues. Highly recommended! Go watch it now."

“Watched Sikandar with friends and sabko movie dekh ke ‘kick’ mila. Emotional angles toh hai hi but after years there’s a STRONG reason behind them in a Bhai’s movie. Scope of improvement in cuts but OMG.. BGM. Gonna watch it again with my family.. Iowa, USA,” another user wrote.

Advertisement

Sikandar Box Office Collection Predictions According to Bollywood Hungama, if word of mouth is positive, the movie is expected to collect ₹40–45 crore on both Sunday and Eid Monday.

Chauhan expects a slightly lower Sunday figure of ₹25–30 crore, with a sharp spike on Eid to ₹40–50 crore. According to Taran Adarsh, Sikandar will be under pressure to outperform Tiger 3’s ₹43-crore opening.