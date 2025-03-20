Sikandar release date: Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna movie gears for theatrical debut on…

Sikandar release date: The release date of Bollywood's upcoming movie 'Sikandar' has been announced. Sharing the update, actor Salman Khan took to his Instagram account to make this major announcement. As the most-awaited action drama gears for Eid 2025 release, let's find out exact theatrical release date of Sikandar here.

Sikandar release date In a post in Instagram Salman Khan wrote, "See you in theatres worldwide on 30th March! #Sikandar#SajidNadiadwala's #Sikandar Directed by @a.r.murugadoss." The actor made this social media post on March 19, Wednesday night.

The superstar not only unveiled Sikandar release date March 30 but also the film's poster ahead of release. The movie with an approved runtime of 2 hours 30 minutes is directed by AR Murugadoss, who is well known for his Tamil and Hindi blockbusters like Ghajini and Thuppakki.

The release of Sikandar is taking place not only on the occasion of Eid 2025 but also coincides with other festivals like Gudi Padwa and Ugadi, marking the beginning of a new year in Maharashtra and South India.

Announcing the release date, the filmmakers a post on Instagram wrote, "Celebrating festivals of India with Sikandar Iss baar celebration hoga triple! We're coming on the occasion of Gudi Padwa, Ugadi and Eid! #Sikandar releases Worldwide in theatres near you on 30th March 2025 See you at the movies."

All about Sikandar movie Alongside lead actors, the star cast features Kajal Aggarwal, Sathyaraj, Sharman Joshi, Prateik Babbar, Anjini Dhawan, and Jatin Sarna. The film produced by Sajid Nadiadwala was shot across multiple locations, including Mumbai and Hyderabad. This marks Salman's reunion with the producer after their 2014 blockbuster, Kick.

