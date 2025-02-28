Sikandar teaser review: Salman Khan confirms Eid release, fans cheer ‘bhai is back’

Sikandar teaser : Bollywood actor Salman Khan is all set to treat his fans with his upcoming film, Sikandar. In the film, he will be paired with Rashmika Mandanna. Recently, the first teaser of the film was dropped which has now gained a positive response from fans.

Sikandar teaser The one-minute and 21-second long teaser of the film introduces Salman as Sanjay. Sanjay is lovingly called Sikandar by his grandmother, so it becomes his identity.

The teaser promises a massy film with Salman Khan in his beefed-up avatar. Packing high-octane action scenes, Sikandar is going to be yet another big release of 2025.

The centre of attraction in the teaser was Salman's epic dialogues. In a scene, he says, “Kayde mein raho fayde mein rahoge (stay in your limits it will be benefitting for you).” “Insaaf nahi hisab karne aaya hun (I am not here to do justice, but I am going to make a reckoning),” he says in another.

Sharing the teaser's link on social media, Salman wrote, "Jo dilon par karta hai raj woh aaj kehlata hai Sikandar #SajidNadiadwala's #Sikandar Directed by @a.r.murugadoss."

Sikandar will be released on the occasion of Eid 2025. Fans will be able to witness Salman Khan's magic onscreen on Eid after a gap of one year. Salman who is known for his Eid releases, gave Eid 2024 a miss.

Social media react to Sikandar teaser Reacting to the teaser, a fan wrote in the comment section, “Tsunami ayega theater me blockbuster (Prepare for a tsunami of fans in theater).” “After a long time, I am hoping a blockbuster from #Sikandar,” added another.

Meanwhile, on YouTube, a fan announced, “Bhai is back.” “This Eid Sikandar smashing at the box office [sic],” said another.

Sikandar Sikandar is directed by AR Murugadoss, who is best known for his hit Tamil and Hindi films such as Ghajini and Thuppakki. The film is backed by Sajid Nadiadwala, and also marks Salman Khan's reunion with Sajid after their 2014 blockbuster, Kick.