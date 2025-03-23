Sikandar trailer release: Catch a glimpse of Salman Khan-Rashmika Mandanna starrer high-octane action movie today

Sikandar trailer releasing today: The filmmakers of Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna starrer movie ‘Sikandar’ are preparing to release its trailer on Sunday, March 23, ahead of its theatrical debut later this month. Bollywood's most-awaited Salman Khan's action thriller will be releasing on the occasion of Eid, which also coincides with other festivals like Gudi Padwa and Ugadi.

On March 21, the filmmakers announced that Sikandar trailer will be dropping today. In a post on Instagram, the filmmakers stated, “THE WAIT IS OVER!😎 #SikandarTrailer out on March 23rd! Iss Eid Sikandar aa raha hai! 🔥#Sikandar releases in theatres near you on 30th March 2025.”

Advertisement

Fans can catch a glimpse of Sikandar movie with its trailer, which will be released on official Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment Instagram handle and may also be available on Salman Khan's Instagram handle.

Director AR Murugadoss in an interview with Pinkvilla revealed that that overseas advance booking of the movie has kicked off while India advance booking will commence soon.

Advertisement

“With the trailer, we have to satisfy the first day first show audience and that’s our target. But that aside, we also want to convey that Sikandar is lot more than just a mass film – it’s an entertainer with repeat value. It’s a film with lots of emotion and we are targeting all section of audiences – from Salman sir fans, to masses, classes, and the family audience,” Pinkvilla quoted AR Murugadoss as saying.

The director confirmed that the action-thriller's run time is about 2 hours and 20 minutes. This compromises first half of around 1 hour and 15 minutes while the second half is about 1 hour and 5 minutes long. Notably, the announcement about advance booking in India will be made with the trailer release.

Advertisement

Also Read | Salman Khan impresses audience with new Sikandar Naache song. WATCH