Sikandar trailer release date: Bollywood movie starring Salman Khan is preparing to release its trailer soon ahead of its theatrical debut later this month. Not to forget, the most-awaited Salman Khan's action drama will be releasing on the occasion of Eid, as per custom, it's time to find out trailer release date here.

Sikandar trailer release date: When to expect first trailer? Director AR Murugadoss, renowned for Tamil and Hindi blockbusters like Ghajini and Thuppakki, revealed that Sikandar trailer will be release either on March 22 or March 23, in an interview with Pinkvilla. He also announced that overseas advance booking of the movie has kicked off while India advance booking will commence soon.

Giving an in-sight on the runtime of Salman Khan-Rashmika Madanna movie, the filmmaker said, “The first half of Sikandar is around 1 hour and 15 minutes and the second half is about 1 hour and 5 minutes. The overall run time is about 2 hours and 20 minutes.” The film is going to have its premiere shows on 29th March, a day before official release.

“With the trailer, we have to satisfy the first day first show audience and that’s our target. But that aside, we also want to convey that Sikandar is lot more than just a mass film – it’s an entertainer with repeat value. It’s a film with lots of emotion and we are targeting all section of audiences – from Salman sir fans, to masses, classes, and the family audience,” Pinkvilla quoted AR Murugadoss as saying.

On March 19, not only Sikandar release date - March 30 -was announced but the film's poster was also unveiled. The release of Sikandar is taking place on the occasion of Eid 2025, which also coincides with other festivals like Gudi Padwa and Ugadi, marking the beginning of a new year in Maharashtra and South India.

Notably, the announcement of advance booking opening in India will be made with the trailer launch.

