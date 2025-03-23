Sikandar trailer: On Sunday, the film team of Sikandar hosted a special event to launch the much-awaited trailer of the film. Starring Salman Khan as Sikandar, the film has Rashmika Mandanna as his female lead for the first time.

Sikandar trailer The Sikandar trailer features Salman Khan aka Sanjay aka Sikandar as a saviour for those suffering. Rashmika appears as his wife who seemingly dies after an incident. Determined to seek justice, Sikandar reaches Mumbai to lock horns with the corrupt Minister Pradhan, by Sathyaraj.

The trailer is packed with punchy, masaledar dialogues. In one scene, Salman even takes a dig at himself, saying, "Bohot sare police wale jail gaye hai. Neta aur abhinetaa bhi…" (Many police officers have gone to jail, along with politicians and actors too). In another scene, he adds, "Nobody is above the law."

In a fight sequence, Salman is seen dodging bullets in true Rajinikanth style. From battling a gang of goons with a spear to throwing punches and even blowing up cars, the trailer promises a full-blown action entertainer for the entire family.

At 3 minutes and 33 seconds, the Sikandar trailer is one of Bollywood's longest.

Watch trailer here:

Apart from Rashmika and Salman in the lead, Sikandar also stars Kajal Aggarwal, Sathyaraj, Sunil Shetty, Sharman Joshi, and Prateik Babbar.

Anjini Dhawan, Varun Dhawan's niece is also a part of the film.

Sikandar is directed by AR Murugadoss who is best known for films like Ghajini and Thuppakki.

Why was Sikandar trailer delayed Sikandar trailer release was delayed. Talking about it, director AR Murugadoss revealed the reason for the trailer's delay. He told ANI, “We are working on it. The CGI work is going on. The music is going on. So, we have just now finished the shoot. So, all the departments are busy with the craft. We are working on it. We have to deliver the best.”

Sikandar marks his maiden project with Salman. Talking about the film, he shared that Sikandar is made for the hardcore fans of Salman.

Murugadoss explained to PTI, and dropped some major hints, “The film (Sikandar), however, is different from Salman sir’s previous films. It has some unique points. Like in Ghajini, there was a beautiful love story. Similarly, there’s a husband and wife love story in this film.”

Sikandar Previously, a teaser trailer of Sikandar was released by the makers. It introduced Salman's character, named Sanjay, who is affectionately called Sikandar by his dadi. Featuring his massy avatar in the teaser, the film promises high-octane action sequences, filled with punchy dialogues from the superstar.

"Kayde mein raho, fayde mein rahoge" and "Insaaf nahi, hisab karne aaya hun" are some of the one-liners that Salman delivered in the teaser.

The film will release on March 30, on the occasion of Eid, Gudi Padwa and Ugadi, the perfect festive week to bring the audience to the theatres.